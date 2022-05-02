Marshals: Up to $10,000 offered for information about escaped inmate, ‘endangered’ officer
FLORENCE, Ala. — The U.S. Marshals Service said Sunday that it is offering up to $10,000 for information about an escaped inmate and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer who disappeared Friday after the two left a jail in north Alabama.
Casey Cole White, 38, had been jailed on a capital murder charge in the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala., about 75 miles west of Huntsville. The inmate and assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday morning to go to a nearby courthouse, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Saturday. Investigators said the two are not related.
Hutchinson considering presidential run
WASHINGTON — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race.
Hutchinson, a two-term Republican governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term, said it was time for the national GOP to move on from Trump in regard to the candidates he’s endorsing in the 2022 midterm elections as well as “the direction he wants to take our country.”
Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”
Final day of festival called off after shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A law enforcement officer shot and killed one of the people suspected of firing shots at a festival in Mississippi, a sheriff said late Saturday. Organizers said Sunday that, in response to the shootings, they canceled the final day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival at the state fairgrounds in Jackson.
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said several people were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries after gunfire Saturday night. He said the person killed was a teenager.
He said an “officer-involved shooting investigation is underway stemming from this incident,” but did not provide additional details.
Top spot at box office stays with ‘The Bad Guys’
The DreamWorks animated heist movie “The Bad Guys” was the top film in U.S. and Canada theaters for the second straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
“The Bad Guys,” distributed by Universal Pictures, made $16.1 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, holding well with only a 33% drop from last weekend. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” stayed in second place with $11.4 million.