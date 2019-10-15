Search on for 1 missing after hotel collapse
NEW ORLEANS — Rescue workers and search dogs moved gingerly through a dangerously unstable New Orleans hotel Monday in a risky search for the only person still missing after the structurepartially collapse
Two people are known to have died in the Saturday disaster and more than 20 were hurt.Fire Chief Tim McConnell told reporters that engineers were in the building to determine how best to stabilize it. Experts also were working on plans to stabilize and remove a 270-foot-high crane that is in danger of tumbling.
“It’s still a very dangerous building,” McConnell said.
“We are putting our folks at somewhat risk,” McConnell added later. “When you’re in rescue — you’re trying to get some people out — you take a little more risk.”
Stabilization and cleanup were expected to take weeks.
Large sections of two major thoroughfares near the French Quarter and the main business district remained closed, including streetcar tracks and bus routes. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said utilities were cut off to nine major businesses in the area and 37 families have been put up at hotels.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation. Officials said the last inspection of record at the site was Sept. 24.
Cantrell pledged the city’s full cooperation in a federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration investigation of what went wrong.
“We’re going to be as cooperative as necessary, to the fullest extent,” she said at a news conference near the site.
On Sunday, the body of one worker was removed from the site. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim Monday as Anthony Floyd Magrette, 49. In addition to one missing worker, authorities said, the body of another was still in the rubble.
Cantrell said city officials visited Sunday with the only injured person who remained hospitalized, suffering from a leg injury.
Porsche SUV plunges onto train tracks, 2 diePEARL RIVER, N.Y. — A Porsche SUV plummeted off an overpass onto train tracks below, where it burst into flames, killing two teenagers and sending a third to a hospital with serious injuries.
The Porsche fell from Route 304 in Pearl River, N.Y., on Sunday afternoon after a crash involving an additional vehicle and burned on New Jersey Transit tracks below, authorities said.
Saniha Cekic, 15, of Brooklyn, and Altin Nezaj, 17, of Pearl River, were pronounced dead at hospitals, Orangeburg police said in a prepared statement. The driver, Aisha Radoncic, 17, of Orangeburg, was seriously injured.
“I was watching the car and all of a sudden I heard this big bang,” witness Joe Geppner told WCBS. “We started trying to put out the fire. All we heard was this poor girl screaming. And she was screaming terribly.”
“Thank God the fire department came,” Geppner said. “I kept seeing the flames no matter what they did, they just kept coming up.”
NJ Transit service was suspended in both directions along a section of the Pascack Valley line.
The driver of the other vehicle, Jason T. Castro, of Nanuet, wasn’t injured, police said. He was driving a Volkswagen Jetta.
Police didn’t provide details, including the mechanics of the initial crash and its cause.
Nezaj was a member of Pearl River High School’s football and wrestling teams; Radoncic also is a student there, according to the Journal News .
The school was closed for Columbus Day but was offering counselors Monday and throughout the week.
“When our school community experiences a tragedy, such as the loss of a young life, it impacts all of us,” Schools Superintendent Marco F. Pochintesta said on the district’s website . “Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and their families and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
This story has been updated to correct that authorities have not yet referred to the precipitating crash as a collision involving two vehicles.
Columbus statues vandalized on holiday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Several Christopher Columbus statues were vandalized with red paint and messages against the 15th century Italian navigator Monday when the U.S. holiday named for one of the first Europeans to reach the Americas was being celebrated.
A statue in Providence, R.I., was splashed from head to toe Monday with red paint, and a sign reading “Stop celebrating genocide” was leaned against the pedestal.The word “genocide” was written in orange paint on the rear of the pedestal.
The statue has been the target of vandals on Columbus Day in the past. A spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza said the statue will be cleaned Monday.
A Columbus statue in the Southern California city of Chula Vista was also defaced Monday with red paint. A Chula Vista police officer discovered the defaced Columbus statue in the city’s Discovery Park.
Crews were called in to clean off the paint, Chula Vista police Capt. Vern Sallee told the San Diego Union Tribune .
The statue was similarly vandalized in February.
In San Francisco, a Columbus statue at the foot of Coit Tower, in the city’s North Beach neighborhood, was vandalized sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning. Someone poured red paint over it and drew anarchy symbols and messages on the concrete base that read “Destroy all monuments of genocide” and “Kill all colonizers.”
City workers cleaned the statue Sunday as thousands celebrated Italian culture in North Beach, San Francisco’s “Little Italy.”
The New World explorer has become a polarizing figure.
Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.
A handful of states celebrated their first Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday as part of a trend to move away from a day honoring Christopher Columbus.
New Mexico, Vermont and Maine are among the latest to pass measures doing away with Columbus Day celebrations in deference to Native Americans.
In all, around 10 states observe some version of Indigenous Peoples Day in October, along with more than 100 U.S. cities. Washington, D.C., is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day this year under a temporary measure.
The federal Columbus Day holiday remains in place.