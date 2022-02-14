11 people drown on Indonesia beach
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Eleven people drowned after being dragged by big waves on a beach in Indonesia’s East Java province despite warnings to avoid the sea, officials said Sunday.
They were part of a group of 24 people from several villages who took part in a local ritual that involves swimming in the ocean on Saturday night, officials from the Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency said.
A 2-year-old girl was among the 13 survivors at the Payangan beach in Jember district, the officials said. They were being treated at a health clinic.
Court bans politician from Iraq presidency
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s top court banned a veteran Kurdish politician from the country’s presidency on Sunday, citing lingering corruption allegations.
Hoshyar Zebari, a former foreign minister and longtime Iraqi diplomat, had been a front-runner competing against the sitting president, Barham Salih. In Iraq’s political system, parliament votes to pick the president who in turn appoints the prime minister.
Zebari’s bid was supported by powerful Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose bloc emerged as the winner in the Oct. 10 parliamentary elections. Sunday’s ruling is likely to prolong a standoff between factions over who should be the country’s next president and prime minister.
Boy freed in Syria after family pays ransom
DAMASCUS, Syria — Kidnappers in southern Syria have released a boy they had held for over three months after his family paid ransom, state media reported Sunday.
The case of 8-year-old Fawaz Quteifan shocked Syrians for weeks after his kidnappers released a video showing him screaming while being whipped with a hose to pressure his family to pay the ransom. Local media reported the ransom was $139,000.
Notable stock transfer occurs in Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of the stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to a sovereign wealth fund, an infusion valued at nearly $80 billion as the kingdom tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy.
The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency comes as the oil firm is valued at just under $2 trillion and as oil trades above $90 per barrel — its highest level since 2014.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the assertive son of King Salman, made the decision to transfer the stock, the state media report said. It will go to the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.
Swiss voters reject plan to aid media
GENEVA — Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a government plan to inject about $163 million into broadcast and print media every year, including support for early-morning newspaper delivery and online media to the tune of nearly $76 million annually, according to exit polls.
Some 56% of voters rejected the measure, public broadcaster SRF reported.