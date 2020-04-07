Australian High Court acquits cardinal of child sex offenses
CANBERRA, Australia — Cardinal George Pell, who is serving a six-year jail sentence for child sex abuse, has been successful in his bid to overturn his conviction in the Australian High Court.
Pell, 78, will be released immediately today after more than 400 days behind bars.
The judgment was handed down by Chief Justice Susan Kiefel in a near-empty courtroom in Brisbane due to coronavirus social distancing restrictions.
The appeal was allowed and the High Court ordered Pell’s “convictions be quashed and judgments of acquittal be entered in their place,” as outlined in a statement sent to media.
Pell was sentenced by a Victoria state County Court judge in March last year to six years in prison for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in a back room of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in December 1996 while he was archbishop of Australia’s second-largest city.
Pell was also convicted of indecently assaulting one of the boys by painfully squeezing his genitals after a Mass in early 1997. Pell would have had to serve three years and eight months behind bars before he becomes eligible for parole.
A jury unanimously convicted Pell of all five charges in December 2018, but he was spared prison for three months while he underwent replacement surgery for both knees.
The High Court examined whether the Victorian Court of Appeal was correct in its 2-1 majority decision in August to uphold the jury verdicts.
U.N.: Syria likely behind attacks on 5 facilities
UNITED NATIONS — A U.N. investigation has concluded it is “highly probable” that the Syrian government or its allies were responsible for attacks on five facilities in the last opposition stronghold in the northwest in 2019 — a school, two health care centers, a hospital and a child care facility.
The investigators said it is “probable” a sixth attack on a Palestinian refugee camp in Aleppo was carried out either by armed opposition groups or by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest militant group in northwest Idlib province that is affiliated with al-Qaida.
A summary of the 185-page confidential report by a board of inquiry appointed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was released Monday. It was charged with investigating incidents in the northwest after Russia and Turkey agreed to establish a “de-escalation zone” in Idlib on Sept. 17, 2018.
Iraqis report rocket attacks on U.S. oil facility
The Iraqi military said Monday that five rocket attacks hit a U.S. oil production facility.
The rockets targeted the site of Halliburton in the Burjesia area in the oil-rich Basra province, the military statement said. Two Iraqi security officials and one official at the state-run Basra Oil Company said five rockets at struck the area. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
A rocket launcher was subsequently found on the Zubair-Shuaiba road by security forces, according to the statement, with 11 unused missiles that were later defused.
No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. There was no significant damage, the military said, adding that Iraqi security forces in Basra are searching for the perpetrators of the attack.
Halliburton is an American oil service provider working in the Zubair oil field, which is operated by the Italian ENI.
Monday’s attack was the first since last summer to target U.S. oil companies working in the oil-rich south. A rocket struck an oil-drilling site in Basra last June, landing inside a compound housing energy giant Exxon Mobil, Shell and ENI.
Ukrainians fight forest fire near Chernobyl nuclear site
KYIV, Ukraine — Emergency teams in Ukraine on Monday continued battling a forest fire in the contaminated area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that has raised radiation fears.
Police said they tracked down a person suspected of starting the blaze by setting dry grass on fire in the area. The 27-year-old man said he burned grass “for fun” and then failed to extinguish the fire when the wind caused it to expand quickly.
Two blazes erupted Saturday in the zone around Chernobyl that was sealed after the 1986 explosion at the plant.
Firefighters said they managed Monday to put out the smaller of the two fires, which engulfed about 12 acres, but the second one continued burning, covering about 50 acres.
Authorities said that radiation levels in the area substantially exceed normal levels, but the emergencies service said radiation levels in the capital, Kyiv, 60 miles south, were within norms.
Migrants force their way into Spain
MADRID — Some 50 migrants on Monday forced their way into Spain’s Melilla city over the fence that separates the European enclave in northern Africa, authorities there said.
The central government’s delegation in Melilla, which borders Morocco, said that they were part of a group of around 250 migrants who launched a “massive and violent entry” into the city, scaling the fence and ignoring the Spanish law enforcement officers on guard.
A Red Cross spokesman in the city said that volunteers had assisted several migrants with cuts and bruises at the gates of Melilla’s temporary migrant internment center, and that at least four of them had been transferred to a hospital with possible bone fractures and other ailments.
Melilla and nearby Ceuta are two tiny enclaves separated from Morocco by barbed-wire fences and constant border monitoring.
Poland will vote for president through the mail
WARSAW, Poland — Polish lawmakers voted late Monday to conduct the country’s forthcoming presidential elections exclusively through postal voting due to the lockdown imposed for the coronavirus pandemic.
Parliament also empowered house speaker Elzbieta Witek to push back the date of the election, if necessary. Both decisions by parliament require approval from the Senate and from President Andrzej Duda, who is seeking reelection.
Time was pressing for a decision on whether and how to hold the election that had been scheduled — before the pandemic hit — for May 10. Accelerating infections and strict containment measures would make it impossible for people to vote as usual, at polling stations.