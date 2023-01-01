Winter Weather California
Pedestrians walk along a road as a snow plow works in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. A winter storm warning has been issued for the greater Lake Tahoe area until Sunday.

 Photo by: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — California was drying out and digging out on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, snarling traffic and closing major highways.

Dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year's Eve along Interstate 80 near Lake Tahoe after cars spun out in the snow, the California Department of Transportation said. The key route to the mountains from the San Francisco Bay Area reopened early Sunday to passenger vehicles with chains.

