Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks
WASHINGTON — Hoping to replicate a strategy long seen as key to his appeal among conservative voters, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he is adding 20 names to a list of Supreme Court candidates he’s pledged to choose from if he has future vacancies to fill.
The list includes a trio of conservative Republican senators: Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri — all buzzed-about potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates — as well as Christopher Landau, the current ambassador to Mexico, and Noel Francisco, who argued 17 cases as the Trump administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer.
Cuomo clears way for indoor dining in NYC
NEW YORK — New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept. 30 at a quarter of capacity, with temperature checks for customers and other restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
All customers must undergo temperature checks at the door, and one member of each party will have to provide information for contact tracing if needed, he said.
Customers will not be able to sit at bars, and restaurants must close at midnight. Tables must be 6 feet apart, and customers must wear masks while not at the table. Restaurant owners also face stricter air filtration and ventilation standards.
Official: Pressure to alter DHS intel
WASHINGTON — A Department of Homeland Security official said in a whistleblower complaint released Wednesday that he was pressured by more senior officials to suppress facts in intelligence reports that President Donald Trump might find objectionable, including information about Russian interference in the election and the rising threat posed by white supremacists.
The official, Brian Murphy, alleged that senior DHS officials also pressed him to alter reports so they would reflect administration policy goals and that he was demoted for refusing to go along with the changes and for filing confidential internal complaints about the conduct.
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday defended the Justice Department’s move to intervene in a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump, even as experts were skeptical of the federal government’s effort to protect the president in a seemingly private dispute.
The Justice Department’s action is “a normal application of the law. The law is clear. It is done frequently,” Barr said at an unrelated news conference in Chicago.
But experts said it’s far from clear that the conduct at issue — whether Trump defamed a writer who accused him of raping her at a department store in the 1990s — has anything to do with the scope of his White House duties.
The department’s move is likely to have an ancillary benefit for Trump in delaying the case, but administration lawyers have a tough task at hand trying to argue that the president was acting in his official capacity when he denied Carroll’s allegations last year, experts say.