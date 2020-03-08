Lebanon to suspend $1.2 billion payment
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s prime minister said Saturday the government will suspend payment of $1.2 billion in loans, marking the crisis-hit country’s first-ever default on its sovereign debt amid ongoing popular unrest.
Hassan Diab made the announcement in a televised address to the Lebanese people, saying the country will seek to restructure its massive debt. The $1.2 billion Eurobond matures on Monday.
Diab said Lebanon’s debt reached $90 billion, or 170% of GDP, making it one of the highest in the world.
“Lebanon’s debt is greater than the country can handle,” he said.
By saying that Lebanon will suspend paying back the debt rather than directly saying it will not pay it, Diab’s government appeared to be keeping the door open for negotiations with creditors.
Fuel tank, 2 buses collide in Syria; 30 die
DAMASCUS, Syria — A fuel tank collided with two passenger buses and several other cars on a highway near the capital Damascus on Saturday, killing 30 people, Syria’s official news agency said.
SANA said the accident happened on the Damascus-Homs road in the Baghdad Bridge area, adding that a number of other people were injured. No details were immediately available and it was not immediately clear what caused the collision.
17 killed as homes collapse in Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan caused scores of mud houses to collapse, killing at least 17 people, mostly children, and injuring over 30 others, a disaster management official said Saturday.
Taimoor Khan, spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province disaster management authority, said at least 49 houses were partly or fully destroyed by heavy rains and thunderstorms that started Wednesday.
He said relief goods have been dispatched to the affected districts and distributed to affected residents.
Philippine troops kill 14 militants
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine troops have killed at least 14 Muslim militants aligned with the Islamic State group in a weeklong offensive in a southern province that also left four soldiers dead, a regional military commander said Saturday.
Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said an unspecified number of militants, including gunmen belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, were wounded in clashes in the towns of Ampatuan and Datu Hoffer Ampatuan in Maguindanao province.
The bodies of five of the slain militants were recovered by government forces, he said, adding that 10 soldiers were wounded in the fighting.