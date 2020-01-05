Bus blast kills 14 in Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — At least 14 civilians, mostly students, died Saturday after their bus hit an explosive device in northwestern Burkina Faso on the way back from a school break, according to a local official.
At least four others were injured in the explosion on the Tougan axis in the Boucle du Mouhoun region, according to regional communications director Moumoula Arsene Kayaba.
The ages of the students were not immediately known.
Saturday’s attack occurred after gendarmeries on Friday killed at least a dozen gunmen who had attacked their units in Inata in the Soum province, according to a statement by Burkina Faso’s armed forces. Arms, ammunition and other materials were seized in the retaliation by Burkina Faso, it said.
Ghosn lawyer: Client denied human rights
TOKYO — A lawyer for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn said Saturday that he felt outraged and betrayed by his client’s escape from Japan to Lebanon, but also expressed an understanding for his feelings of not being able to get a fair trial.
“My anger gradually began to turn to something else,” Takashi Takano wrote in his blog post.
Referring to Japan’s judicial system, he said, “I was betrayed, but the one who betrayed me is not Carlos Ghosn.”
Takano described how Ghosn had been barred from seeing his wife, in what Takano called a violation of human rights, and how Ghosn worried whether he would get a fair trial because of prosecutors’ leaks to the media and the prospect that the legal process might take years.
Ghosn, who was awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges, was last seen on surveillance video leaving his Tokyo home alone on Dec. 29, presumably to board his getaway plane.
China names new leader in liaison office
BEIJING — China replaced its top official in Hong Kong on Saturday, state media said, as anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous territory enter their eighth month.
Luo Huining, the former Communist Party chief for Shanxi province, has been appointed to head China’s liaison office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
He replaces Wang Zhimin, who had assumed office in September 2017.