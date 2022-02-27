Trayvon Martin’s mother: Continue to fight for justice
NEW YORK — The mother of Trayvon Martin used the 10th anniversary of her son’s death Saturday to urge those who sought justice for her family to continue to fight.
“I never do anything on the 26th, I never even plan anything on the 26th of February,” Sybrina Fulton said at the weekly meeting of the National Action Network, the civil rights organization founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton in Harlem.
She told an audience that included Sharpton and Mayor Eric Adams that she wanted to be there to support her supporters. Adams, a New York state senator at the time, was among several Black lawmakers who wore hooded sweatshirts to a 2012 legislative session to call attention to the 17-year-old’s death in Sanford, Fla.
Trayvon Martin had been wearing a similar sweatshirt when he was fatally shot on his way back from a store while visiting his father in a gated community in the Orlando suburb. George Zimmerman, a member of the community’s neighborhood watch, confronted the teenager and shot him after reporting him to authorities as a suspicious person.
Zimmerman, who told authorities that Martin had attacked him, was acquitted of second-degree murder in 2013.
CBS executive expected to become CNN’s new president
NEW YORK — CBS executive Chris Licht, who is currently running Stephen Colbert’s late-night show after helping to build two news programs, is expected to become the new president of CNN, replacing Jeff Zucker.
Licht will be named as soon as next week to the job, according to an executive familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak on personnel.