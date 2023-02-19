Bulgaria detains 7 people over deaths of 18 migrants found in truck
SOFIA, Bulgaria — Authorities in Bulgaria have detained seven people in connection with an abandoned truck in which 18 people believed to be migrants were found dead, police said Saturday.
The bodies were discovered Friday in a secret compartment below a load of lumber in the truck, which was left on a highway not far from Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia. Borislav Sarafov, director of Bulgaria’s National Investigation Service, confirmed that all the victims had died of suffocation. He called the case the country’s deadliest involving smuggled migrants.
Recommended for you
Police also found 34 survivors in the truck, most of them in very poor physical condition, Bulgarian Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev said.
All the passengers originally were from Afghanistan and had entered Bulgaria from Turkey while hoping to reach Western Europe, authorities said.
British leader: Deal on trade rules not ‘done’
LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday sought to dampen optimism about an imminent settlement in the dispute over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland that has brought political turmoil to the region and clouded relations with the European Union.
A recent flurry of meetings and diplomatic activity, including his own late-night dash to Belfast on Thursday night, has yet to yield an agreement, Sunak said during a question-and-answer session following his speech at a security conference in Munich. British media outlets have speculated that the outlines of a settlement could be announced as soon as Monday.
“No, there isn’t a deal that has been done,” Sunak said. “There is an understanding of what needs to be done.’’
Official: Finland to join NATO before Sweden?
MUNICH — Finland’s defense minister said Saturday that his country will join NATO without waiting for Sweden if its Nordic neighbor’s accession is held up by the Turkish government.
Mikko Savola told The Associated Press on Saturday that Finland would prefer that the two countries join the alliance together, but it wouldn’t hold up the process if Turkey decides to approve Finland, but not Sweden, as it has warned.
“No, no. Then we will join,” Savola said in an interview on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich.
Since they broke with decades of non-alignment in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland and Sweden have insisted they want to join NATO together. But Turkey’s reluctance to accept Sweden unless it steps up pressure on Kurdish exile groups has made it more likely the two will have to join the alliance at different speeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.