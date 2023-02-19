Bulgaria detains 7 people over deaths of 18 migrants found in truck

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Authorities in Bulgaria have detained seven people in connection with an abandoned truck in which 18 people believed to be migrants were found dead, police said Saturday.

