Floods wreak havoc across Pakistan; 903 dead since mid-June

ISLAMABAD — Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country’s disaster agency said Wednesday.

The Associated Press

