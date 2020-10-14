China and Russia win seats on U.N. rights council, Saudis lose
UNITED NATIONS — China, Russia and Cuba won seats on the U.N.’s premiere human rights body Tuesday despite opposition from activist groups over their abysmal human rights records, but another target, Saudi Arabia, lost.
Russia and Cuba were running unopposed, but China and Saudi Arabia were in a five-way race in the only contested race for seats on the Human Rights Council.
In secret-ballot voting in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on that race, Pakistan received 169 votes, Uzbekistan 164, Nepal 150, China 139 and Saudi Arabia just 90 votes.
Despite announced reform plans by Saudi Arabia, Human Rights Watch and others strongly opposed its candidacy saying the Middle East nation continues to target human rights defenders, dissidents and women’s rights activists and has demonstrated little accountability for past abuses, including the killing of Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two years ago.
Report: U.S. agents working in Guatemala violated agreement
GUATEMALA CITY — U.S. immigration agents assigned to Guatemala to advise local authorities violated terms of their funding by helping officials deport Hondurans traveling in a migrant caravan early this year, the Democratic staff of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee’ said in a report Tuesday.
On Jan. 15, The Associated Press reported that one of its journalists saw four U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents manning a checkpoint with Guatemalan police officers near the eastern Guatemala town of Morales.
Asked what they were doing there, one ICE agent said they were in Guatemala to train authorities in immigration control. A U.S. Embassy spokesman said at the time that Homeland Security personnel — ICE as well as Customs and Border Protection — were in Guatemala “providing advisory and capacity building support” to deal with irregular migration.
But according to Tuesday’s report, the U.S. agents rented three 12-passenger vans and hired drivers to shuttle Hondurans to the border that day.
Retiree checks to rise 1.3% in 2021 amid coronavirus fallout
WASHINGTON — Social Security recipients will get a modest 1.3% cost-of living-increase in 2021, but that might be small comfort amid worries about the coronavirus and its consequences for older people.
The increase amounts to $20 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Social Security Administration. That’s a little less than this year’s 1.6% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.
The COLA affects the personal finances of about 1 in 5 Americans, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees, some 70 million people in all.
The economic fallout from the virus has reduced tax collections for Social Security and Medicare, likely worsening their long-term financial condition. But there’s been no real discussion of either program in the personally charged election contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.