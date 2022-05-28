Investigation finds no retaliation against COVID-19 whistleblower
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There’s nothing to indicate the Florida Department of Health told an employee to falsify COVID-19 data and she wasn’t fired out of retaliation, according to a state investigator’s report released this month.
Former department employee Rebekah Jones received national attention when she raised questions about the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and claimed she was fired for exposing problems. The state said she was fired for insubordination after being reprimanded several times.
An inspector general’s 268-page report found no evidence of wrongdoing or retaliation by the department.
Jones, a Democrat who is running for the U.S. House seat now held by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, is also facing criminal charges after authorities said she illegally accessed the Department of Health’s computer system to send a message to 1,750 people and downloaded confidential data and saved it to her devices.
Florida condo collapse settlement reached
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Attorneys for the families who lost relatives in last year’s collapse of a Florida condominium tower that killed 98 people reached a $1.02 billion settlement Friday, providing a speedy resolution to lawsuits that could have dragged on for years.
The agreement to end litigation over the Champlain Towers South tragedy awaits approval by Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, but that should just be a formality.
Lawyers previously had announced in court a tentative agreement that almost $1 billion would be split by the families whose relatives died or were harmed in the collapse of the 12-story tower in Surfside, and parties on both sides of the lawsuit filed a motion Friday committing to a $1.02 billion settlement fund. Additionally, nearly $100 million will be split by those who lost property.
Families of victims will have to file claims, as the money will not be split evenly. The goal is to begin distributing money by September.
The money comes from several sources, including insurance companies, engineering companies and a luxury condominium that had recently been built next door. None of the parties are admitting wrongdoing.
Toll in Iran building collapse rises to 26
TEHRAN, Iran — Rescue teams at the site of a 10-story collapsed building in southwestern Iran pulled seven more bodies from the rubble on Friday, bringing the death toll in the disaster to 26, Iranian state TV reported Friday.
A tower at the Metropol Building that was under-construction in the city of Abadan, collapsed on Monday. Thirty-seven people were rescued, three of them are still being treated in hospital. It remains unclear how many more people are buried beneath the rubble.
Iran’s senior vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, traveled to Abadan and visited the site of the incident on Friday.
Authorities have arrested 11 suspects in a widening probe, including the city’s mayor.
The deadly collapse has raised questions about the safety of similar buildings in the country and underscored an ongoing crisis in Iranian construction projects that has seen other disasters in this earthquake-prone nation.
Abadan provincial officials have cited “disregard for technical standards” and “”overbuilding” during construction, saying negligence caused the collapse. The building was legally permitted to be only a six-story tower, but four floors had been added during construction.
The collapse reminded many of the 2017 fire and collapse of the iconic Plasco building in the Iranian capital, Tehran, that killed 26 people.
