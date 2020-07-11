Attorneys for Epstein associate seek her release from jail
NEW YORK — British socialite and longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was made a scapegoat for the disgraced financier since he killed himself last summer while he was facing sex abuse charges, her lawyers said in court papers filed Friday seeking her release from jail while she awaits trial.
After Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, “the media focus quickly shifted to our client — wrongly trying to substitute her for Epstein — even though she’d had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade, had never been charged with a crime or been found liable in any civil litigation and has always denied any allegations of claimed misconduct,” the lawyers wrote in a preview of their defense.
“Ghislaine Maxwell,” they added, “is not Jeffrey Epstein.”
Maxwell, 58, was arrested last week at a New Hampshire estate before being moved to New York City to face federal charges accusing her of helping Epstein sexually exploit young women and girls. She has been detained at a lockup in Brooklyn without bail.
Prosecutors have claimed Maxwell went into hiding months before her arrest and have labeled her an “extreme risk of flight,” noting that she has French, British and U.S. passports.
Her lawyers are seeking her release on $5 million bond under strict conditions including home confinement in the New York City area and electronic monitoring. She would also surrender her travel documents.
Kentucky AG challenges governor’s mask edict
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked a county judge to rule on the legality of the governor’s recent executive order requiring masks in public.
Cameron said Friday that his office filed a motion in Scott County Circuit Court asking Judge Brian Privett if an executive order requiring public mask wearing complies with a restraining order issued by that court.
Privett issued the two-page temporary restraining order on Thursday that the judge said blocks Gov. Andy Beshear from issuing future executive orders related to the pandemic, unless the governor first meets a list of requirements described in the order.
Beshear said Privett “thinks he’s an epidemiologist.” The governor said the ruling would be appealed and likely end up before the state Supreme Court.
Newly reported cases of COVID-19 have increased in recent days in Kentucky, prompting Beshear to issue the 30-day order requiring masks in public places.
Citizens group seeks ouster of half of Norman City Council
NORMAN, Okla. — A group of citizens in Oklahoma’s third-largest city has launched a petition drive seeking to oust half of the City Council and the mayor for cutting police funding, building on resentment over the mayor’s order requiring people to wear masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The group, “Unite Norman,” is particularly upset with the council over its decision last month to reallocate $865,000, or about 3.6%, of the police department’s annual budget. The money was shifted to community development programs and to create an internal auditor position to track police overtime spending and outlays.
City leaders voted on the proposal following an “When this City Council succumbed to an angry mob at three o’clock in the morning and decided to undo months of budget discussions, we all said enough is enough,” said Chris Dragg, one of the group’s organizers. “We care too much about Norman and our law enforcement officers to let Norman be run this way.”
2 arrested in killing of 11-year-old
WASHINGTON — Two men have been arrested and two others are wanted in connection with the killing of an 11-year-old boy who was shot during a Fourth of July cookout in Washington, police said Friday.
The boy, Davon McNeal, was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire between five armed suspects, police said. His killing came during a surge of violence in Washington and in other major cities across the U.S. and sparked widespread outrage from community members.
Two suspects — Christian Wingfield, 22, of Maryland, and Daryle Bond, 18, of Washington — were arrested on first-degree murder charges.
Both of the men had prior arrests for violent crimes and Wingfield was on court-ordered supervision with a GPS monitor at the time of the crime, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said. Wingfield cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet shortly after the shooting and investigators believe he “may have tried to change his identity,” Newsham said.
Police said arrest warrants have been issued for two other suspects, 19-year-old Carlo General and 25-year-old Marcel Gordon.
Attorney doesn’t dispute suicide ruling
LOS ANGELES — The attorney for the family of a Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California city park last month on Friday did not dispute investigators’ findings ruling the death a suicide.
The family of Robert Fuller was absorbing the news and grieving, their lawyer Jamon R. Hicks, said.
“I have no information to suggest foul play. I have no information to suggest that anything was racially motivated,” Hicks said.
The manner of Fuller’s death on June 10 in Palmdale intensified the racial angst that already was at a boiling point following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Family members said they couldn’t imagine Fuller, 24, taking his own life and community activists noted the Antelope Valley area north of Los Angeles where the death occurred has a history of racist incidents.
At the news conference it was revealed that Fuller had a history of mental illness and suicidal tendencies.