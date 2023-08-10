Biden

President Joe Biden shakes hands with supporters after speaking about the economy at Arcosa Wind Towers factory Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is raising money for his reelection campaign by offering donors the chance to meet himself and Barack Obama, meaning the former president will be entering the 2024 political fray earlier than he did during last year's midterms or the last presidential election.

An email to supporters urged them to donate for a chance to "meet President Biden and President Obama" and featured a hypothetical text message chain where Biden writes "Hey pal, what do you say we band together to thank some grassroots supporters in person" and Obama replies "See you there" together with a smiling emoji wearing sunglasses.

