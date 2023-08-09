Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, 3rd-largest in U.S. history

A single lottery ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The Florida Lottery says a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14. 

 Wilfredo Lee

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.

A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14.

