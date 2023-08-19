China Taiwan

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, Chinese soldiers take part in military drills in China on Saturday, Aug 19. 2023. China's defense ministry says its military has launched drills around Taiwan as a "stern warning" over what it calls collusion between "separatists and foreign forces," days after the island's vice president stopped over in the United States. (CCTV via AP)

 Associated Press

BEIJING — The Chinese military launched drills around Taiwan on Saturday as a "stern warning" over what it called collusion between "separatists and foreign forces," its defense ministry said, days after the island's vice president stopped over in the United States.

Taiwanese Vice President William Lai's recent trip to Paraguay to reinforce relations with his government's last diplomatic partner in South America included stops in San Francisco and New York City. The mainland's ruling Communist Party claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and says it has no right to conduct foreign relations.

