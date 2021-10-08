Authorities solve 50-year-old Iowa cold-case killing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities say they have solved the 50-year-old killing of an Iowa teen but not before the suspect died of old age.
Relatives of Maureen Brubaker Farley, whose body was found by two teenage boys in 1971 in a wooded ravine in what is now Tait Cummins Park, long suspected that George Smith was the killer, The Gazette reported.
Farley’s sister, Lisa Schenzel, said her mother, Mary Brubaker, wrote to Cedar Rapids police saying that Smith was responsible six months after her 17-year-old daughter died of a skull fracture. Smith was an acquaintance of hers at the diner where she worked. He worked at a liquor store near her apartment.
Police interviewed Smith in 1971 but did not have the evidence to charge him or any other suspect.
Recently, though, DNA technology that wasn’t available at the time of the killing allowed police to confirm that Smith was Farley’s killer. But the case was closed with no prosecution because Smith died in 2013 at age 94, police said this week.
Ex-professor convicted in stabbing death
CHICAGO — A jury convicted a former Northwestern University professor of first-degree murder on Thursday in the 2017 stabbing death of his boyfriend.
Jurors in Cook County deliberated less than two hours before returning the guilty verdict against Wyndham Lathem, 47, a renowned microbiologist whom Northwestern fired after he fled the Chicago area following the killing.
During nine days of testimony, prosecutors described Lathem as a coldblooded killer who stabbed defenseless 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. Defense attorneys argued their client was a bystander framed by the actual killer, alleged co-conspirator Andrew Warren, a British national who pleaded guilty to his role in the slaying.
Chicago man charged in death of 1-year-old
MILWAUKEE — A man charged in the death of a 1-year-old boy in Milwaukee told police he shook the child after he let out a loud cry, prosecutors said Thursday.
Antonio Homan, 22, of Chicago, is charged with first- degree reckless homicide in the death of Zion Price. The child died Monday, three days after police found him unresponsive. The preliminary cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the head.
Homan told police he became frustrated when he heard the boy cry. He said the child stopped breathing after he shook him. Bruising was found on the victim’s face, chest and legs, according to the criminal complaint.
Homan’s attorney, Jason Findling, declined to comment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.