PORTLAND, Maine — After a deluge of rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes this week, New England is about to face Hurricane Lee.

A tropical storm warning was in place from Maine to Massachusetts and part of Maine was under the first hurricane watch in 15 years as the storm packing powerful gusts and 20-foot (6-meter) ocean swells approached. Forecasters said there would be tropical storm-force winds — 40 mph (64 kph) or greater — across an area spanning more than 400 miles (643 kilometers) ahead of landfall Saturday afternoon.

