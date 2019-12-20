FILE - In this Saturday, May 18, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, center, stands with other guests as he prepares to leave the chapel after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital “as a precautionary measure.” The palace said Friday, Dec. 20 that the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is in the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.