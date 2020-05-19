News in your town

FBI: Shooter at Pensacola base coordinated with al-Qaida

Nation news in brief

Italy opens churches as virus rules dictate how to eat, pray

U.S. autoworkers return, while possible vaccine shows promise

Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against virus

70 cases of COVID-19 at French schools days after re-opening

Democrats: Fired watchdog was looking into Saudi arms sale

13 hurt, none killed in Louisiana memorial service shooting

Mexico cites virus in slapping down renewable energy

Thousands defer plans to leave U.S. military during crisis

Tropical Storm Arthur crawls closer to North Carolina coast

Powell: Recovery might begin by summer, will likely be slow

U.S., European leaders weigh reopening risks without a vaccine

Afghan president and rival announce power-sharing agreement

Post offices, beloved community hubs, fight virus-era threat

National news in brief

Canadian acrobatic jet crashes in BC amid pandemic show

After 3 elections, Israel finally swears in government

US military's mystery space plane rockets back into orbit

Biden's VP search puts spotlight on how long he'll serve

Federal Reserve chair: Recovery might begin by summer, will likely be slow

5 Iran tankers sailing to Venezuela amid U.S. pressure tactics

Nation news in brief

China goes after U.S. over more than $1 billion owed to the U.N.

Puerto Rico to hold statehood referendum amid disillusion

World news in brief

Obama criticizes virus response in online graduation speech

Wisconsin again? Swing state a hotbed of virus politics

Restaurants and racing can resume, but new rules abound

Democrats investigating Trump firing of State Dept. watchdog

'Trading Spaces' designer Frank Bielec dies at 72

World news in brief

Hundreds demand justice for Arbery at Georgia rally

