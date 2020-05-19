Outside judge named to preside over cases in Arbery slaying
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A judge from outside the coastal Georgia community where Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot has been appointed to preside over trial proceedings of the two men charged with Arbery’s murder, including one defendant with close ties to law enforcement.
Court documents filed in Glynn County show that Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley was appointed to the case after all five judges in the legal circuit where Arbery was killed recused themselves. Walmsley is based in Savannah, about 70 miles north of where the slaying occurred just outside the port city of Brunswick.
Arbery was killed Feb. 23 after a pursuit by a white father and son who armed themselves and gave chase after seeing the 25-year-old black man running in their subdivision. More than two months passed before Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were jailed on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
Family of missing Wisconsin brothers settles lawsuit
KINGSTON, Mo. — The family of two Wisconsin brothers who were killed in Missouri last year has reached a $2 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the man charged with killing them and his mother.
The family of Nicholas and Justin Diemel, of Shawano County, Wis., filed the lawsuit in December against Garland Nelson, of Braymer, his mother, Tomme Feil, and the family’s cattle business, J4S Enterprises.
A Callaway County judge approved the settlement Friday, The Kansas City Star reported.
Nelson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other counts in the killing of the brothers, whose burned remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
Barr doesn’t envision Biden, Obama probes
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr said Monday that he did not expect an investigation into the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation to lead to criminal probes of either President Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, or former President Barack Obama.
Trump has stated that he believes Obama committed unspecified crimes as president, repeatedly tweeting, “OBAMAGATE!” The claims have become a rallying cry among Trump supporters, while Democrats view it as a desperate attempt to shift the focus from the president’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the nation’s soaring unemployment.
Barr, speaking Monday at an unrelated news conference and responding to a question about Trump’s allegations, insisted that the Justice Department would not be swayed by political pressure to investigate the president’s opponents and that the “criminal justice system will not be used for partisan political ends.”