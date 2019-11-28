Louisiana Boy Scouts leader accused of child porn possession
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — A Louisiana Boy Scout leader has been charged with more than 500 counts of possessing child pornography.
A statement from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office said 49-year-old Randy D. Miller was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by state and federal authorities. Records obtained by news outlets show he was booked into jail on a $50 million bond.
News outlets report Miller was involved in a Baton Rouge-area sector of the Boy Scouts of America called the Istrouma Area Council. In a statement obtained by news outlets, Boy Scouts of America declined to specify Miller’s involvement in the organization, but said he’s been removed and prohibited from programs.
The organization added it was “shocked and disturbed” at the allegations, saying they “run counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts” stands.
Hawaii suspect faces hearing in cyber-stalking of Utah familyHONOLULU — A Hawaii man tormented a Utah family for over a year by sending more than 500 people to their house for unwanted services including food deliveries, repairs, tow trucks, locksmiths, plumbers and prostitutes, according to a U.S. prosecutor who called it “extreme cyberstalking.”
Loren Okamura is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday in Honolulu’s federal courthouse following his arrest at a supermarket last week following his indictment last month on charges of cyberstalking, interstate threats and transporting people for prostitution, court documents show.
Okamura, 44, targeted a father and his adult daughter, sending the woman threatening messages and posting her picture and address online, authorities said. One posting said the homeowner wanted drugs and prostitutes at the house in a quiet, middle-class neighborhood in a Salt Lake City suburb.
The Gilmore family was “tormented” during the year-plus that the “extreme cyberstalking” took place, U.S. Attorney John Huber told reporters Tuesday.
Investigators had been focused on Okamura as the suspect since January when the Gilmores were granted a protective injunction from him in Utah. It took investigators time to gather enough evidence to charge Okamura because of his use of encryption and apps that made him appear anonymous, Huber said.
“For all the good that technology offers us in our modern lifestyles, there is also a darker, seedier side to it,” Huber said. “That’s what you have here.”
Huber declined to disclose the relationship between the victims and Okamura, but said it was not random. He noted that most stalkers have had previous relationships with their victims and said, “those dynamics are present in this case.”
A sealed indictment was issued on Oct. 2, but Okamura wasn’t arrested until Friday as police struggled to find him because he doesn’t have a permanent address or job and authorities said he was “savvy” with technology used to mask his phone’s location.
A team of Utah officers flew to Honolulu and teamed with FBI agents on a 15-hour search that ended when they arrested him at the supermarket, said Sgt. Jeff Plank of the Utah Department of Public Safety, who was assigned to the FBI’s cybercrime task force.
Okamura’s federal public defender, Sharron Rancourt, did not immediately return a phone message and emails seeking comment.
Prosecutors say Okamura’s online stalking began sometime in 2018 and he sent as many as 500 unwanted people to the house.
Utah police went to the North Salt Lake house more than 80 times over a four-month period from November 2018 to February 2019. The activities affected the entire neighborhood, prosecutors have said.
Okamura also sent the woman extensive and repeated texts and voicemails, authorities said.
In May, the woman received an email telling her she should “sleep with one eye open and keep looking over her shoulder.” The email also said: “You should just kill yourself and do your family a favor,” charging documents show.
Prosecutors have said they have records from Okamura’s cellphone and Apple ID to support the charges.
Walt Gilmore did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.
3 injured as plant explosion releases chemical plumePORT NECHES, Texas — Three workers were injured early Wednesday in a massive explosion at a Texas chemical plant that also blew out the windows and doors of nearby homes.
The fire continued to burn Wednesday morning at the TPC Group plant, after the blast sent a large plume of smoke that stretched for miles. All employees have been accounted for, TPC said in confirming the three injuries involving two employees and a contractor.
The plant in Port Neches in southeast Texas, about 80 miles east of Houston, makes chemical and petroleum-based products. TPC said later Wednesday morning that it had no details on the cause of the explosion or the extent of damage to the plant.
Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told Beaumont TV station KBMT the blast awakened him early Wednesday at his home, and that it initially sounded like someone firing a gun into his house.
“When I got out there and grabbed my pistol and ran to the front door, I saw that the front and back door were splintered and wood had flown everywhere ... I could see the flames from the backyard,” Branick said.
Jefferson County Emergency Management coordinator Mike White told the Beaumont Enterprise that five residents were being treated for minor injuries, mostly related to shattered glass.
White said state environmental officials are monitoring air quality but that no elevated chemical levels had been detected.
The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department warned people living south of Interstate 10 near the plant to minimize their exposure to the chemical plume by sheltering in place, closing windows and turning off their heating and air conditioning systems. A mandatory evacuation was ordered for everyone within a half mile of the TPC plant, and the fire department said that evacuation could expand to a wider area.
Branick told Beaumont TV station KDFM that it’s a miracle that no one died. Branick said one worker suffered burns and was taken by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital. The others had a broken wrist and a broken leg.
Texas has seen multiple petrochemical industry blazes this year, including a March fire that burned for days near Houston and another that killed a worker at a plant in nearby Crosby.
In the March fire, prosecutors filed five water pollution charges against the company that owns the petrochemical storage facility after chemicals flowed into a nearby waterway.
Woman’s call to 911 for pizza was signal for domestic abuseOREGON, Ohio — An Ohio woman trying to get help for her mother during a domestic violence dispute called police pretending to order a pizza.
Oregon police arrested and charged 56-year-old Simon Lopez earlier this month after a woman called 911 to discretely report Lopez for domestic violence.
Dispatcher Tim Teneyck was connected to the call on Nov. 13 and at first, he thought the woman had dialed the emergency line by mistake but soon realized she was trying to get authorities to help her mother.
In the 911 recording, Teneyck can be heard following along with the woman’s plan until officers are dispatched to the house.
Lopez faces a misdemeanor domestic violence charge and remains in Lucas County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Police records show Lopez denies the allegations.
Sheriff: High speed chase ends when man runs out of gasCHARLESTON, W.Va. — Authorities say a man who led officers on a long, high-speed chase through West Virginia was caught after he ran out of gas.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Joshua Allen Harris is facing fleeing and stolen vehicle charges after the pursuit early Tuesday.
A news release from the sheriff’s office says Harris was driving erratically on an interstate then took off when a deputy tried to pull him over. He reached speeds of 125 mph as he led officials on a chase through four West Virginia counties before running out of gas.A Kanawha County court clerk says Harris doesn’t have an attorney yet.
Hospital: Kidney went to wrong transplant patient
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey hospital says a kidney meant for one patient was mistakenly transplanted into another with the same name who was farther down the priority list.
Virtua Health says the Nov. 18 operation on a 51-year-old patient at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden. was successful.
But officials then discovered the patient was given the kidney out of priority order because “unusually, the individual who should have received the organ has the same name and is of similar age.”
Virtua Health says the error was reported to state health officials and the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.
The patient who should have received the kidney also underwent a successful transplant on Nov. 24.
Officials say steps have been taken to prevent it from happening again.