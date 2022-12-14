PARIS — A French court on Tuesday convicted eight people charged in connection with a truck attack more than six years ago by an Islamic State sympathizer that killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day in the French Riviera city of Nice.
The judge’s verdict followed 3½ months of sometimes heart-wrenching testimony from survivors of the 2016 attack, who during the trial described the horrors and carnage they witnessed that Thursday summer night and the impact on their lives since.
The driver of the truck that plowed into crowds watching fireworks, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, was killed by police the night of the attack.
The eight defendants, seven men and one woman, were convicted of helping him orchestrate a terrorist attack. The judge gave them prison sentences ranging from two to 18 years. Prosecutors had acknowledged not all of them had a clear connection to terrorism or knew what Lahouaiej-Bouhlel planned.
Flooding, landslides kill 100 in Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — At least 100 people have been killed and dozens injured on Tuesday by widespread floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.
Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde said officials were still searching for more bodies.
“We came to assess the damage and the primary damage we see is human,” Lukonde said on state television Tuesday.
Some 12 million people live in the 24 neighborhoods of Kinshasa hit by the floods.
Pakistan accuses India of car bombing
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s interior minister on Tuesday accused neighboring India of orchestrating last year’s car bombing in Lahore, near the residence of a militant leader suspected of orchestrating deadly attacks in Mumbai in 2008.
Rana Sanaullah Khan said at a news conference that several Pakistani suspects had been arrested, prosecuted and convicted by Pakistani courts in recent months over their links to the June 2021 bombing, which killed three people. The explosion went off near the home of Hafiz Saeed, who is the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group.
The interior minister said Pakistan, with the help of INTERPOL, will seek the arrest of Indian intelligence operatives they suspect of being behind the attack near Saeed’s home.
India, China troops clash at border
NEW DELHI — Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India’s defense minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries engaged in a deadly brawl.
Rajnath Singh, who addressed lawmakers in Parliament, said the Friday’s encounter along the Tawang sector of eastern Arunachal Pradesh state started when Chinese troops “encroached into Indian territory” and “unilaterally tried to change the status quo” along the disputed border near the Yangtze River area.
Singh said no Indian soldiers were seriously hurt and troops from both sides withdrew from the area soon afterward. A statement from the Indian army on Monday said troops on both sides suffered minor injuries.
Col. Long Shaohua, the spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theater responsible for the area, said that Chinese border guards organized “a routine patrol on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control” but were “blocked by the Indian army illegally crossing the line.”
Bali bomber apologizes to families upon parole
TENGGULUN, Indonesia — An Indonesian militant who was paroled last week after serving about half of his original 20-year prison sentence for making the explosives used in the 2002 Bali bombings on Tuesday apologized to victims’ families.
Hisyam bin Alizein, was a leading member of the al-Qaida-linked network Jemaah Islamiyah, which was blamed for the blasts at two nightclubs in Kuta Beach that killed 202 people — mostly foreign tourists — including 88 Australians.
“I apologize not only to the people in Bali in particular, but I also apologize to all Indonesian people,” he said. “I also sincerely apologize especially to the Australians who also experienced a very great impact from the Bali bombing crime.”
Indonesian authorities said he was successfully reformed in prison and they will use him to influence other militants to turn away from terrorism.
China advises citizens to leave Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — China on Tuesday advised its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country “as soon as possible,” following a coordinated attack by Islamic State militants the previous day on a Chinese-owned hotel in the heart of Kabul.
The Chinese advisory appeared to be a setback for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers who seek foreign investments in hopes of halting the downward spiral of the Afghan economy since their takeover of the country more than a year ago.
The militant Islamic State group — a key rival of the Taliban — claimed responsibility for the attack Monday afternoon on Kabul Longan Hotel, which left three assailants dead and at least two hotel guests injured as they tried to escape by jumping out of a window.
On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called the attack “egregious in nature” and said China was “deeply shocked.”
