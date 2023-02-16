‘Extended closure’ expected after deadly Arizona crash, leak
TUCSON, Ariz. — A portion of the main freeway that runs through the southern Arizona desert and links the state’s two largest cities remained closed outside Tucson on Wednesday morning, a day after a deadly crash caused a hazardous material leak and forced evacuations nearby.
Residents within a half mile of the crash on Interstate 10 southeast of downtown Tucson were ordered to leave, and those within 3 miles were told to shelter in place after liquid nitric acid was determined to be leaking from the truck tractor pulling a box trailer, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The acid sent up eerie yellow and red plumes over the asphalt roadway that runs through dry land scattered with scrub brush.
A 1-mile shelter-in-place order was lifted Tuesday night, but officials reinstated it early Wednesday morning, saying more nitric acid was released as crews tried to remove the load and later expanded the perimeter. Area residents were told to turn off heaters and air conditioning systems that bring in outside air. The area would be monitored to assess the need for possible changes to these orders, officials said, noting that those who evacuated should expect to be displaced until midday.
FAA head defends safety of U.S. travel after close callsThe head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday the agency has taken steps to avoid a repeat of the technology failure last month that briefly halted all flights nationwide, but he said he couldn’t promise there won’t be another breakdown.
Separately, acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen defended the safety of airline travel in the United States after recent incidents at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, in Austin, Texas, and off the coast of Hawaii. Still, Nolen said, he is putting together a team of experts to review airline safety.
“We are experiencing the safest period in aviation history, but we do not take that for granted,” Nolen said during testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee. “Recent events remind us that we cannot become complacent.”
Ohio town takes resident questions on derailmentEAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment and the intentional burning of some of the hazardous chemicals on board has invited affected residents to a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss lingering questions.
And there are still plenty — about the huge plumes of smoke, the persisting odors, the reports of sick or dead animals, the potential impact on drinking water, all the cleaning up. Even as school has resumed and trains are rolling by again, things aren’t the same.
In and around East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania state line, people are asking whether the air and water around them is safe for people, pets and livestock. They want assistance navigating the financial help the railroad offered hundreds of families who evacuated, and they want to know whether it will be held responsible for what happened.
Rail operator Norfolk Southern announced Tuesday that it is also creating a $1 million charitable fund to help the community of some 4,700 people while continuing remediation work, including removing spilled contaminants from the ground and streams and monitoring air quality.
Rare video of dive in Titanic wreckage to be releasedFALMOUTH, Mass. — Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released Wednesday by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
The more than 80 minutes of footage on the WHOI’s YouTube channel chronicles some of the remarkable achievements of the dive led by Robert Ballard that marked the first time human eyes had seen the giant ocean liner since it struck an iceberg and sank in the frigid North Atlantic in April 1912.
A team from Massachusetts-based Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, in partnership with the French oceanographic exploration organization Institut français de recherche pour l’exploitation de la mer, discovered the final resting place of the ship in 12,400 feet of water on Sept. 1, 1985, using a towed underwater camera.
Nine months later, a WHOI team returned to the site in the famous three-person research submersible Alvin and the remotely-operated underwater exploration vehicle Jason Jr., which took iconic images of the ship’s interior.
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outagesAUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s city manager was fired Wednesday in the wake of outrage over a slow and fumbled response to a winter storm power outage that left thousands of people in the Texas capital without electricity for a week or longer.
The 10-1 vote by the Austin City Council to remove Spencer Cronk, the city’s top executive, followed growing calls for accountability after an ice storm this month knocked out power to more than 170,000 customers. Frustration in the nation’s 11th-largest city boiled as Austin officials for days gave few updates about the widespread outages and no assurances about how long repairs would take.
Cronk, who had been in the job since 2018, was the city’s first executive to lose his job over the prolonged outages. He will receive about $463,000 in severance.
He did not publicly dig in and fight for his job as his ouster seemed increasingly likely, and said Wednesday that he was proud of his accomplishments.
“I serve at the pleasure of the Mayor and Council and acknowledge their decision,” Cronk said in a statement released through the city.
Universal raises hourly wage to $17
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort plans to raise its starting minimum wage by $2 to $17 an hour, becoming the wage leader among the big theme parks in central Florida, just as its crosstown rival, Walt Disney World, is in contract talks with service worker unions who are pushing to increase the starting hourly wage from $15 to $18.
The new wage structure, which includes raising pay for other workers based on the new rates and their time with the company, goes into effect in June, Universal Orlando Resort President and Chief Operating Officer Karen Irwin said in a letter Tuesday to the resort’s 25,000 workers.
The starting hourly wage hike is part of a larger effort aimed at improving worker benefits in a tight labor market that includes increasing 401(k) matches and tuition reimbursement, adding compassionate leave, doubling the amount of parental leave and upgrading behind-the-scenes areas for workers like break rooms and bathrooms, park officials said.
Peru reopens Machu Picchu
LIMA, Peru — Peru’s Machu Picchu, an Inca-era stone citadel nestled in its southeastern jungle, reopened on Wednesday after being closed nearly a month ago amid antigovernment protests, the culture ministry announced.
Agreements were made between authorities, social groups and the local tourism industry to guarantee the security of the famed tourist attraction and transport services.
Protests calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and members of Peru’s Congress have shaken the region, including Cuzco, for more than two months. The demonstrations caused a blockade of the train tracks leading to the stone citadel.
