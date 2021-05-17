Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
DALLAS — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said Sunday.
Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.
Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.
Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.
Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” was used. He said it’s believed the child was killed at about 5 a.m.
The child’s name hasn’t been released, but he’s believed to have lived in the southwest Dallas neighborhood where he was found, Martinez said.
Antwainese Square, 39, told The Dallas Morning News she alerted authorities after seeing the boy’s body while she was jogging. She said the boy’s face and upper half of his body were covered in blood and that he didn’t have shoes or a shirt.
“It breaks my heart,” Square told the newspaper. “And now I’m afraid. Now I’m paranoid. Because I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what’s going on.”
“I mean just knowing that someone out there is capable of killing a child, that alone is just unsettling,” she said.
By midafternoon Saturday, FBI agents were focusing on a wooded trail not far from where the body was found and police were on horseback in the area.
The trail, which neighbors said is popular for biking, was sealed off with crime-scene tape.
Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona
TEMPE, Ariz. — A woman threatened to stab her husband over an argument about money to move to Japan before she allegedly killed their two children with a meat cleaver in a suburban Phoenix apartment, police said Sunday.
Yui Inoue, 40, remained jailed on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, according to Tempe police.
It was unclear Sunday if Inoue had a lawyer yet who could speak on her behalf. Police said the woman primarily speaks Japanese and had an interpreter for their interviews.
Inoue drove to a police station about 7 a.m. Saturday and told officers she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children, authorities said.
Police said a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, whose names weren’t immediately released, were found dead in the apartment.
The two bodies were under a blanket and boxes and “there were significant injuries to their bodies including numerous lacerations, incised wounds and some amputations, consistent with a violent attack and defensive wounds,” said Sgt. Steven Carbajal, a Tempe police spokesman.
A meat cleaver with a 6-inch blade was found inside a bag with blood-stained clothing in her vehicle, according to Carbajal.
“There were several pieces of information/evidence that led detectives to believe that the cleaver was the weapon used during this incident,” Carbajal said.
Police said Inoue told them she woke up around 4:30 a.m. Saturday with blood on her hands and arms and the two children were dead and bloody near the doorway of the bedroom.
Inoue didn’t believe she had killed the children, but said she couldn’t remember and “woke up” to the situation after taking a bath.
Police said they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday morning because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.
Police said Inoue’s husband confirmed he had left the apartment around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after arguing with her over money.
He said the children were asleep at the time of the argument and he didn’t have concerns about Inoue harming them.
Police also said there was no apparent reason at the time to call child welfare authorities.
The man told police he slept until morning in his vehicle in the parking lot of a bank where he works.
Carbajal said the officers who discovered the bodies were not the same ones who were at the apartment on the earlier domestic dispute call.
The officers who found the dead children were receiving counseling.
Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse
JERUSALEM — Israeli medics said at least two people were killed and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue on Sunday, the eve of a major Jewish holiday.
The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of Shavuot. A spokesman for Magen David Adom told Channel 13 that paramedics had treated over 157 people for injuries and pronounced two dead, a man in his 50s and a 12-year-old boy.
Rescue workers were on the scene, treating the injured and taking people to the hospital. The collapse comes weeks after 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.
The Israeli military said in a statement that it dispatched medics and other search and rescue troops to assist at the scene. Army helicopters were airlifting the injured.
Amateur footage showed the collapse Sunday during evening prayers in Givat Zeev, a West Bank settlement just north of Jerusalem. The ultra-Orthodox synagogue was packed with hundreds of people.
Shavuot is a spring harvest festival that also marks the day in the Jewish calendar on which the Torah was given to Moses on Mount Sinai. It is traditionally marked with all-night Torah study and the consumption of dairy.
Israeli authorities traded blame.
The mayor of Givat Zeev said the building was unfinished and dangerous, and that the police had ignored previous calls to take action. Jerusalem police chief Doron Turgeman said the disaster was a case of “negligence” and that there would likely be arrests.
Deddi Simhi, head of the Israel Fire and Rescue service, told Israel’s Channel 12 that “this building is not finished. It doesn’t even have a permit for occupancy, and therefore let alone holding events in it.”
Television footage from the scene showed the five-story building was incomplete, with exposed concrete, rebar, and wooden boards, and plastic sheeting as windows. A sign in Hebrew pasted to a wall of the building warned that “for safety reasons entrance to the site is forbidden.”
Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter that “my heart is with the victims of the disaster in Givat Zeev.”
On April 29, a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel killed 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews, the deadliest civilian disaster in the country’s history.
The stampede at Mount Meron came after years of warnings that the holy site was unsafe for the tens of thousands of visitors it draws each year for the Lag Baomer holiday.
This year’s festivities were attended by about 100,000 people, most of them ultra-Orthodox Jews, after powerful ultra-Orthodox politicians reportedly pressured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others to lift attendance restrictions.
Experts had long warned the Mount Meron complex was inadequately equipped to handle the enormous crowds that flock there during the springtime holiday, and that the existing state of infrastructure was a safety risk.
The disaster triggered renewed criticism over the broad autonomy granted to the country’s politically powerful ultra-Orthodox minority.
Last year, many ultra-Orthodox communities flouted coronavirus safety restrictions, contributing to high outbreak rates in their communities and angering the broader secular public.
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership after challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.
In television interviews, the Wyoming Republican said there was “no question” an attack like Jan. 6 could happen again if Trump’s claims go unchecked.
“I think it’s dangerous,” Cheney said. “I think that we have to recognize how quickly things can unravel. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people.”
“We’ve seen not only his provocation of the attack, but his refusal to send help when it was needed, his refusal to immediately say, ‘Stop,’” she added.