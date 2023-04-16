Death toll rises in Ukrainian city after Russian missile strikes

KYIV, Ukraine — The death toll from Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine’s city of Sloviansk rose to 11 Saturday as rescue crews tried to reach people trapped in the rubble of an apartment building, Ukrainian authorities said.

The Associated Press

