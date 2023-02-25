Beijing official in Hong Kong warns U.S. envoy after speech
HONG KONG — A Chinese diplomat accused the U.S. consul general in Hong Kong of interfering in its affairs after he said the city’s freedoms were eroding and warned the American not to cross political “red lines.”
Consul General Gregory May gave a video address last month in which he expressed concern over diminished freedoms in Hong Kong and said its reputation as a business center depended on adherence to international standards and the rule of law.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Hong Kong said its commissioner Liu Guangyuan met with May recently to express objections to his “inappropriate” words and deeds.
“Liu also drew three red lines for US consul general and US consulate general in Hong Kong, which is not to endanger China’s national security, not to engage in political infiltration in Hong Kong, and not to slander or damage Hong Kong’s development prospect,” his office said in reply to inquiries from The Associated Press.
Liu also urged May to abide by diplomatic ethics, the office added.
An unidentified U.S. consulate spokesperson said that while they do not generally comment on private diplomatic meetings, they will not hesitate to express publicly or privately the United States’ deep concern over the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy.
May, in his address to the U.S. Center for Strategic & International Studies, also cited a decision by China’s legislature that lets Hong Kong’s executive branch decide whether foreign lawyers can be involved in national security cases in the city.
The decision was made after the city’s top court allowed pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai to hire a British lawyer to represent him as he fights collusion charges that could bring a life prison sentence if he is convicted.
Liu’s office accused May of slandering the rule of law and freedom in Hong Kong when he questioned the legal decision made in Beijing and other changes in Hong Kong’s governance.
The U.S. and other democracies have been critical of China’s crackdown on political freedoms in the former British colony, which was handed back to China in 1997 with a promise by Beijing to keep Western-style liberties under a “one country, two systems” framework.
Hong Kong is among a raft of issues that have sent ties between Beijing and Washington to their lowest level in years, including technology and trade, human rights, threats against Taiwan, and China’s claims in the South China Sea.
University to raze house where Idaho students were killed
MOSCOW, Idaho — The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November will be demolished, school officials said Friday.
The owner of the home in Moscow offered to give it to the university and the school accepted, University President Scott Green said in a memo to students and employees.
“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed,” Green wrote.
No timeline has set for the demolition, but university spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman that the goal is to have the house knocked down by the end of the semester.
“We’re just working through the processes that it takes to do such a thing,” Walker said. “But from the university standpoint, and in talking with the families, the sooner, the better.”
Walker also said the university is working with students and other community members to create a plan for the property’s future development that would honor the slain students: seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, junior Xana Kernodle, 20, and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20.
The victims’ bodies were found on Nov. 13 at the rental home, which is across the street from the university campus.
Bryan Kohberger, a former graduate student of Washington State University in neighboring Pullman, Washington, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the killings.
Green also announced Friday that planning has started on a memorial for the four students. The memorial will be the focus of a garden in a location to be determined on campus grounds.
Scholarships in honor of the students are also being established.
Penguin to publish ‘classic’ Roald Dahl books after backlash
LONDON — Publisher Penguin Random House announced Friday it will publish “classic” unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl’s children’s novels after it received criticism for cuts and rewrites that were intended to make the books suitable for modern readers.
Along with the new editions, the company said 17 of Dahl’s books would be published in their original form later this year as “The Roald Dahl Classic Collection” so “readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl’s stories they prefer.”
The move comes after criticism of scores of changes made to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and other much-loved classics for recent editions published under the company’s Puffin children’s label, in which passages relating to weight, mental health, gender and race were altered.
Augustus Gloop, Charlie’s gluttonous antagonist in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — originally published in 1964 — became “enormous” rather than “enormously fat.” In “Witches,” an “old hag” became an “old crow,” and a supernatural female posing as an ordinary woman may be a “top scientist or running a business” instead of a “cashier in a supermarket or typing letters for a businessman.”
In “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” the word “black” was removed from a description of the “murderous, brutal-looking” tractors.
Woman accused of killing ill husband seeks release from jail
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 76-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in a Florida hospital is asking to be released from jail.
Ellen Gilland was initially charged with first-degree murder in January after police said she shot Jerry Gilland, 77, in a suicide pact that she claimed had been in the work for weeks. However, she could not carry through with turning the gun on herself after shooting her husband in his 11th-floor AdventHealth Daytona Beach hospital room, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a news conference after the Jan. 21 incident.
Instead, Gilland engaged in a four-hour standoff with police officers. They eventually used a nonlethal explosive to distract her and take her into custody, Young said. She’s been held at the Volusia County Jail since her arrest.
On Wednesday, Gilland was indicted on lesser charges of assisting self-murder/manslaughter and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. Now her lawyers are seeking a bond hearing.
“None of the charges against Ms. Gilland are capital offenses or offenses punishable by life imprisonment. Therefore, Ms. Gilland is entitled to pretrial release,” attorney Matthew Ferry wrote in a motion filed late Wednesday.
The motion cites a section of the Florida Constitution which states that anyone charged with a crime is entitled to pretrial release “on reasonable conditions” unless the crime is a capital offense or a crime punishable by life in prison.
A bond hearing has not been set. Her next scheduled court appearance is a pre-trial hearing March 22.
The police chief said the couple had decided that if Jerry Gilland’s unnamed illness took a turn for the worse, “he wanted her to end this.”
Young said her husband had apparently planned to kill himself “but he didn’t have the strength so she had to carry it out.”
That’s when they decided on “a murder suicide,” the chief said. “But she decided she couldn’t go through with it.”
Two hospital workers heard a gunshot from room 1106, and saw Ellen Gilland sitting beside the bed with her husband unresponsive in a pool of blood, a police report said. She pointed the weapon at the pair and told them to leave the room. Another staffer also entered and was told to leave.
Patients were evacuated from nearby rooms, which Young described as “a logistical nightmare” since most of the patients on the 11th floor were on ventilators.
Officers lined up in the hallway with guns drawn toward the open door of Gilland’s room. They repeatedly yelled, “Drop the gun!” according to video from an officer’s body camera recorded about 10 minutes after the shooting.
“Tell me what’s going on. We don’t want to hurt you,” one officer called out. Another told a colleague, “Back up. Back up. We got time. We got nothing but time.”
After setting off the explosive, SWAT team members entered the room and tried to use a stun gun, but it failed to subdue Ellen Gilland. She fired a shot into the ceiling, then dropped the weapon and was taken into custody, the police report said.
