U.S. ends asylum restrictions for children traveling alone
ATLANTA — Unaccompanied child migrants trying to enter the United States will no longer be denied a chance to seek asylum under new guidance announced by U.S. health authorities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in announcing the change late Friday night, said “that expulsion of unaccompanied noncitizen children is not warranted to protect the public health.”
The change was announced shortly before a court order was to take effect that would have allowed the Biden administration to expel unaccompanied children seeking asylum under Title 42 authority, which was introduced in March 2020 to prevent spread of COVID-19. The order remains in place for adults and families traveling with children.
19 missing after boat capsizes
CAIRO — A boat carrying around two dozen migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya on Saturday, with at least 19 people missing and presumed dead, authorities said.
Libya’s coast guard said that a group of 23 migrants — both Egyptians and Syrians — set off from the eastern city of Tobruk earlier in the day. Three migrants were rescued and taken to hospital. Only one body was retrieved and search efforts were ongoing, the agency said.
2 stabbed in New York museum
NEW YORK — Two individuals were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Police said the two individuals were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.
Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident.
Uber will charge new fuel fee
Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers.
The temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location, the company announced on Friday.
It will take effect on Wednesday. All the money will go directly to drivers, San Francisco-based Uber said.
The surcharge will be in effect for at least 60 days, after which Uber said it will assess the situation.