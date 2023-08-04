Wisconsin Redistricting

FILE - Janet Protasiewicz speaks after being sworn in as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Madison, Wis. A lawsuit filed with Wisconsin’s newly liberal-controlled state Supreme Court argues that Republican-drawn legislative maps are unconstitutional and must be redone. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

 Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Conflicts on Wisconsin's newly liberal controlled state Supreme Court spilled out publicly as the court majority flipped this week, setting the stage for deep divisions in the battleground state on major cases that could determine the legality of abortions and voting rules, as well as legislative boundary lines.

Conservatives controlled the court for 15 years until Tuesday. Liberals will have the majority for at least the next two years.

