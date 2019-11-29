FILE - in this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 file photo, Anti-government protesters hold an effigy of Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi during ongoing protests in Baghdad, Iraq. Celebrations have erupted in Iraq's Tahrir Square, Friday, Nov. 29, where anti-government protesters have been camped out for nearly two months following an announcement by Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, that he would be resigning\