Mugabe to be buried at hilltop shrine in Zimbabwe
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Robert Mugabe will be buried at a hilltop shrine reserved exclusively for Zimbabwe’s ruling elite, an official said Saturday, as the southern African nation began several days of official mourning.
Mugabe, who was 95 when he died Friday in Singapore, will be laid to rest in Harare at the National Heroes Acre, which has been set aside for Zimbabweans who have made huge sacrifices during the war against white-minority rule and who dedicated themselves to the nation, which emerged from the ashes of colonial Rhodesia.
“Comrade Mugabe will be buried at the Heroes Acre,” deputy information minister Energy Mutodi said. “That is where he deserves to rest.”
Yemeni medics say 130 bodies pulled after deadly airstrike
CAIRO — Yemeni medics said Saturday they have pulled at least 130 bodies from the rubble of a rebel-run detention center that was hit earlier this month by Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in the country’s southwest.
The attack was one of the deadliest in more than four years of war in Yemen that have claimed tens of thousands of lives, thrust millions to the brink of famine and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
The Saudi-led coalition, which has fought the Iran-backed Houthis since 2015, has faced international criticism for airstrikes that have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties, killing thousands of civilians.
U.N. says floods, heavy rainfall in Sudan kill 78 people
CAIRO — A U.N. humanitarian agency says flooding triggered by heavy rains in Sudan have killed a total of 78 people across the country in the past two months.
Mary Keller, head of monitoring and reporting at the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told the The Associated Press on Saturday the deaths were mainly because of collapsed roofs and electrocution.
She said that over 41,000 homes have been destroyed, and that the floods have affected 346,300 people in 16 of Sudan’s 18 provinces.
She has warned that the death toll may increase due to the high risk of waterborne illnesses.
Israel vows tough response after Gaza drone attack
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Gaza’s Hamas rulers on Saturday with a “vigorous response” after militants used a drone to drop a bomb on the Israeli side of the Gaza-Israel perimeter fence.
This appeared to be the first-ever attempt to carry out an attack with a drone piloted from Gaza. The Israeli army said the drone released “what seems to be an explosive device” and lightly damaged an army vehicle near the fence.
The military said it retaliated with an airstrike against Palestinian militants responsible for the attack. There were no reports of injuries on the Palestinian side.
Egypt court sentences 11 Islamists to life for prison breaks
CAIRO — An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced 11 people to life in prison — including the head of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, Mohammed Badie — after a retrial on charges related to mass prison breaks at the height of the 2011 popular uprising.
The retrial was related to a case rooted in the escape of 20,000 inmates from Egyptian prisons in Jan. 2011, early in the 18-day uprising that toppled longtime autocratic President Hosni Mubarak, who testified in the case in December. The verdict cannot be appealed.
The Cairo criminal court also sentenced eight others to 15 years in prison on the same charges, which include orchestrating prison breaks and undermining national security by conspiring with foreign groups: the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.