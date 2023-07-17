Teamsters head asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
NEW YORK — The head of the Teamsters said Sunday that he has asked the White House not to intervene if unionized UPS workers end up going on strike.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
NEW YORK — The head of the Teamsters said Sunday that he has asked the White House not to intervene if unionized UPS workers end up going on strike.
Negotiations between the delivery company and the union representing 340,000 of its workers have been at a standstill for more than a week with a July 31 deadline for a new contract approaching fast.
The union has threatened a strike if a deal is not reached by the time the collective bargaining agreement expires. Asked during a webcast with members Sunday on whether the White House could force a contract on the union, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said he has asked the White House on numerous occasions to stay away.
“My neighborhood where I grew up in Boston, if two people had a disagreement and you had nothing to do with it — you just kept walking,” O’Brien said.
TACOMA, Wash. — The death toll of a two-car collision rose from five to six Sunday afternoon in Tacoma, according to law-enforcement officials.
The initial four survivors were in “critical condition” after the midday crash, announced Trooper John Dattilo, a spokesperson for Washington State Patrol. But by Sunday afternoon, one had died, joining five others killed by the collision.
Dattilo said the Major Accident Investigation Team is responding to the crash. But he did not provide further information.
HOOVER, Ala. — A 25-year-old Alabama woman returned home late Saturday after being the focus of a two-day search by police and family members who reported her missing after she stopped to check on a child who was walking along a highway.
Police said Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell had returned to the home she shares with her parents in Hoover, AL.com reported late Saturday night. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said Russell arrived home alone and was brought to a hospital for evaluation.
Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million.
No ticket for Saturday’s drawing matched the winning combination: white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18. The jackpot was estimated at $875 million.
Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.
The top prize is the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history, Powerball said in a statement.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.