Gold toilet stolen from Churchill’s birthplace
LONDON — A unique solid gold toilet that was part of an art exhibit was stolen early Saturday from the magnificent home in England where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.
The toilet, valued at roughly $1.25 million, was the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It had been installed only two days earlier at Blenheim Palace, west of London, after previously being shown to appreciative audiences at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. Police said the toilet was taken early Saturday by thieves who used at least two vehicles. Police said the toilet’s removal caused “significant damage and flooding” to the building, a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with valuable art and furniture.
A 66-year-old man was arrested in the case, but he has not been identified or charged.
Egypt’s president dismisses allegations
CAIRO — Egypt’s president on Saturday angrily dismissed corruption allegations made by a businessman-in-exile about the country’s military as “sheer lies and defamation.”
In viral social media videos posted over the past week, the entrepreneur alleged large-scale misuse of public funds in the building of luxurious hotels, presidential palaces and a tomb for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s mother, who died in 2014.
“I’ve built presidential palaces and I will continue to do so,” el-Sissi, a general-turned-president, said in televised comments. “I am building a new country. ... All of this is not mine. It’s Egypt’s.”
El-Sissi was responding to claims by contractor Mohammed Ali, who said he had worked for the military for 15 years.
Cameron sorry for divisions caused by Brexit
LONDON — The British prime minister who called the 2016 Brexit referendum and then saw the public vote to leave the European Union, creating the nation’s prolonged political crisis, says he is sorry for the divisions it has caused.
David Cameron said in an interview published Saturday that he thinks about the consequences of the Brexit referendum “every single day” and worries “desperately” about the future.
Italy: Rescue ship can sail to tiny island
ABOARD THE OCEAN VIKING — A charity rescue ship with 82 migrants aboard received permission Saturday to sail to a tiny southern Italian island, but Italy’s foreign minister cautioned against interpreting the OK as a sign the new government is easing its crackdown on such vessels.
Ocean Viking’s crew said Italian authorities instructed the ship to sail to Lampedusa. By mid-afternoon, it was near Lampedusa island but still in international waters.
Thousands attend Mugabe’s state funeral
HARARE, Zimbabwe — African heads of state joined thousands of Zimbabweans at a state funeral Saturday for Zimbabwe’s founding president, Robert Mugabe, whose burial has been delayed for at least a month until a special mausoleum can be built for his remains.
More than 10 African leaders and several former presidents attended the service and viewing of the body of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at age 95, at the National Sports Stadium in the capital, Harare.
Skirmishes occur at Hong Kong mall
HONG KONG — Skirmishes broke out Saturday at a shopping mall in Hong Kong between supporters of the ongoing protests for democratic reforms in the semiautonomous Chinese territory and people backing the central government in Beijing.
Hundreds of pro-Beijing demonstrators sang the Chinese national anthem, waved red flags and chanted slogans at Amoy Plaza in the densely packed Kowloon district. Opposing protesters quickly gathered there, sparking tensions as the two camps heckled each other.
The situation turned chaotic as groups of people traded blows and some used umbrellas to hit their opponents. Police later moved in to defuse the situation, with several people detained.
Death toll up to 6 in Spain storms
BARCELONA, Spain — Record rainfall claimed two more lives in southeastern Spain as it caused widespread flooding, raising the overall death toll to six from the storms, authorities said Saturday.
Emergency rescue workers saved thousands of people during the storm that slammed into the Mediterranean coastal regions of Valencia, Murcia and eastern Andalusia this week. Local authorities said some towns and cities reported their heaviest rainfall on record. The downpour forced the closure of airports in Almeria and Murcia as well as intercity train lines, major roads and schools.
A fifth victim was found late Friday by police in the village of Redován. News agency Europa Press reported that police said the 58-year-old man was swept away by rushing waters when he got out of his vehicle.
A sixth victim was confirmed by authorities on Saturday — a 41-year-old man in the town of Orihuela, where the Segura River overflowed its banks on Friday.