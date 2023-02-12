Jet towed on taxiway collides with bus; 5 hurt
LOS ANGELES — An airline jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday that it is investigating the incident involving an American Airlines Airbus A321 jet. There were no passengers on board.
The airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus that was transporting passengers between terminals.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were taken to hospitals after the “low-speed collision,” which occurred around 10 p.m. The driver of the tug pulling the plane was in moderate condition and the driver and two passengers on the bus were in fair condition, the department said.
The only person on the plane, a worker, was treated but declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the fire department.
Man convicted of murder in shootings by teen son
DALLAS — A Texas man has been convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers by the man’s then-14-year-old son.
Richard Acosta, 34, was convicted Friday by a jury in Dallas of capital murder for the 2021 shooting deaths of Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 16; and Rafael Garcia, 17, the day after Christmas. A 15-year-old newly hired cook was injured in the shooting and has recovered.
Acosta testified that he did not know his son, Abel Acosta, had a gun or had shot anyone, only that the teenager got into his vehicle and told his father to drive away because someone was shooting.
Abel Acosta disappeared shortly after the shooting and authorities say he remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
Prosecutors argued that Richard Acosta sought to dispose of evidence and tried to move his family from Garland.
Richard Acosta, who surrendered to police days after the shooting and was indicted nearly one year ago, said his son disappeared later the night of the shooting.
“We are only halfway to justice,” according to a statement on social media by the Garland Police Department that said authorities would persist in their search. “We will not stop until Abel Acosta is captured.”
Richard Acosta testified that he does not know where his son is. Acosta, who faces life without parole because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, was convicted under a Texas law that allows accomplices to be charged even if they did not commit the actual crime.
1st Kentucky infant dropped off at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations.
At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the past seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
The child is the 24th in the country to be surrendered at one of more than 130 baby boxes and drawers the organization has established across nine states.
“This baby is healthy. This baby is beautiful. This baby is perfect,” said Kelsey, who added that officials are now looking to place the child in “a forever home.”
12 shot in New York City
NEW YORK — A dozen people were shot — two fatally — across New York City’s five boroughs during a bloody 15-hour span, police said Saturday.
Six people were shot in the Bronx, four in Brooklyn, one in Manhattan and one in Queens in six separate incidents between 2:30 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, police said.
