Feds: al-Qaida leader found near Phoenix
PHOENIX — Federal authorities say they have arrested a Phoenix-area man suspected of killing two men while acting as a leader of al-Qaida in Iraq.
The Department of Justice said that 42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri appeared before a magistrate judge on Friday for proceedings to extradite him to Iraq.
The department said the government there has charged Al-Nouri with two counts of murder in connection with a killing in 2006 in Fallujah.
They said that he and other members of al-Qaida shot and killed a lieutenant and an officer with the Fallujah Police Directorate in 2006.
A U.S. magistrate judge issued a warrant for him on Wednesday.
It’s unclear how long Al-Nouri had lived in Arizona or what he did in the state. No further information was released.
Coronavirus found in Boston man
BOSTON — A Boston man has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case in the state, Massachusetts health officials said Saturday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission say they were notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the positive test results late Friday.
The man, who is in his 20s, recently traveled to Wuhan, China and sought medical care soon after his return to Massachusetts, they said. He is being kept in isolation until he’s cleared by public health officials.
Massachusetts health officials said the risk to the public from the coronavirus remains low in the state.
Boston’s Logan International Airport was identified as one of 20 U.S. airports where CDC officials will screen international passengers for coronavirus symptoms. Logan has three daily non-stop flights from China, though none originate in China’s central Hubei province or its capital, Wuhan.
Alabama park to reopen after fatal fire
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — An Alabama county plans to reopen the park where a deadly fire at a marina killed eight people.
Most of Jackson County Park at Scottsboro will reopen Monday, officials said, but the part of the marina where fire occurred will still be off-limits.
Paul Smith, the county emergency management director, said crews would be cleaning up the site through the weekend. Environmental damage from the blaze didn’t get outside the immediate area around the marina, he told a news conference Friday.
A fire broke out on a dock at the marina Jan. 27, destroying about three dozen boats and claiming eight lives. Officials have not determined the cause of the fire, but they said investigators are looking at one boat in particular.
Most burned boats that sunk in the wide creek where the marina is located off the Tennessee River have been removed, Smith said, but numerous boats that sunk where they were moored at dock slips remain. Salvage work will take “quite a while,” he said.
Multiple people lived in boats tied to the dock where the fire occurred. The dead included six members of one family.
Electrical spark blamed for explosion
HOUSTON — An electrical spark likely ignited a gas leak that led to a massive explosion in Houston last week, killing two workers, injuring 20 others and damaging hundreds of buildings, law enforcement officials said.
There is no evidence to indicate arson or other criminal wrongdoing, officials said.
Employees Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena were killed. Two other warehouse workers were injured, along with 18 people from neighboring homes and businesses.
Officials said 450 structures — mostly homes — were damaged.