Georgia deputy suspended over Facebook comment about Arbery
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was suspended and faces being fired over comments posted on social media after a judge sentenced three White men to life imprisonment in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, news outlets reported.
Reacting to a story on WGXA-TV’s Facebook page after the men were sentenced on their murder convictions in the shooting of Arbery, a Black man who was jogging through a neighborhood, someone wrote: “That criminal arbery still got the death penalty though.”
The comment was later deleted, but screenshots were shared with news outlets and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated and subsequently suspended longtime deputy Paul Urhahn.
A letter from Sheriff Cullen Talton, posted on his department’s Facebook page, said the action was taken because of conduct that discredited the department and was unbecoming of an officer, WGXA reported.
Urhahn will be fired effective Jan. 20 unless he appeals, the sheriff’s letter said.
29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies
TULSA, Okla. — State and federal authorities announced Thursday that they arrested and charged more than two dozen people for taking part in a multistate shoplifting ring that made off with more than $10 million in stolen goods over the past few years, most of which was over-the-counter medications.
U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in Tulsa and Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced state and federal charges against 29 defendants. Johnson said 25 of those charged had been arrested and four others were still at large.
Prosecutors said the defendants took part in a conspiracy to steal mostly over-the-counter medications from retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, CVS and GNC in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. The ringleaders would then arrange for the sale of the items on websites such as Amazon and eBay.
Prosecutors allege that a 48-year-old Tulsa woman, Linda Been, led the ring, which netted an estimated $4.5 million from the sale of stolen goods such as Flonase, Mucinex, Nexium and Allegra to fencing organizations outside of Oklahoma that then sold the merchandise on e-commerce sites. They allege that Been, whose name is listed in jail records as Linda Gann, would provide shoplifters with a detailed list of items to steal and pay for their expenses when they traveled out of state. She also would pay for the shoplifters’ bond if they were arrested, prosecutors allege.
Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint
LOS ANGELES — Police are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.
The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.
The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.
An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.
He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West, who requested in December that she be declared legally single and have his former last name dropped.