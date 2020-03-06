U.S., U.K. and Estonia accuse Russia of cyber attacks
UNITED NATIONS — The United States, United Kingdom and Estonia accused Russia’s military intelligence Thursday of conducting cyber attacks against the Georgian government and media websites in an attempt “to sow discord and disrupt the lives of ordinary Georgians.”
The three countries raised the issue at the Security Council after Georgia’s ambassador wrote to the U.N.’s most powerful body in February about the large-scale attack in October.
Estonian Ambassador Sven Jurgenson read a statement afterward, flanked by UK Ambassador Karen Pierce and acting U.S. deputy ambassador Cherith Norman Chalet, saying the cyber attacks “are part of Russia’s long-running campaign of hostile and destabilizing activity against Georgia and are part of a wider pattern of malign activity.”
The three Western countries said the attacks demonstrate “a continuing pattern of reckless ... cyber operations against a number of countries” by Russia’s GRU military intelligence.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has rejected the accusations as “unfounded and politically driven,” saying there was no evidence of Russian involvement.
Canadian admits to mowing down pedestrians with van
TORONTO — A man accused of killing 10 people when he drove a van into crowds of pedestrians on a busy Toronto sidewalk in 2018 has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, a court heard Thursday.
Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first- degree murder and 16 of attempted murder in connection with the attack on April 23, 2018. His trial is scheduled to begin in front of a judge, without a jury, in April.
5 European countries denounce North Korea
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council discussed North Korea’s latest ballistic missile tests Thursday and didn’t issue any statement but its five European members condemned the “provocative actions.”
Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement that the March 1 tests undermine regional and international peace, security and stability and violate unanimous Security Council resolutions.
The Europeans again urged North Korea “to engage in good faith in meaningful negotiations with the United States aimed at denuclearization.”