French minister insists troops didn’t bomb Mali wedding fete
PARIS — France’s defense minister on Sunday denied reports that its fighter jets struck civilians at a wedding party in central Mali a week ago, saying that only jihadis were targeted and hit and that she verified the information herself after claims that at least 20 civilians were killed.
Some reports said that a helicopter bombed people celebrating a wedding in the village of Bounti, but Defense Minister Florence Parly said no helicopters were engaged in the Jan. 3 strike that “eliminated several dozen jihadis.”
“There was neither a marriage, nor women nor children. It was men, exclusively,” Parly said in an interview on broadcaster France Inter. “You can say lots of things … These are facts, exact, proven, cross-checked, certified.”
Witnesses had said that at least 20 people were killed in a strike on Bounti. Hamadoun Dicko, leader of one of the largest ethnic Peuhl organizations in Mali, said witnesses described two air raids on Jan. 3 in the village.
“I have personally lost two friends,” said Dicko, who is president of the Tabital Pulaaku Youth Association.
French military authorities had already denied any connection between the strikes and what was said to be a wedding party.
The airstrike was part of a larger operation by French troops aimed at fighting Islamist extremists in Africa’s Sahel region. Parly spoke after five French troops were killed last week in two separate attacks involving improvised explosive devices. Six other troops were wounded in a third attack. The new losses bring the total number of French deaths to 50 since France first intervened in Mali in 2013 to stop jihadis who had taken control of some northern towns from advancing toward the capital, Bamako.
The losses in quick succession have raised new doubts about the efficacy of France’s Operation Barkhane, currently made up of around 5,000 troops, and whether it’s time to draw down. Parly said any decisions would come at a summit of Sahel nations in Chad next month.
French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to announce a timeframe for a possible pullback of French forces. Macron had convened a summit of Sahel nations a year ago in France to sound out partners about whether they wanted the French presence to continue.
They did, but “it’s not our calling to be in Mali eternally,” Parly said.
Minister: Massive power outage leaves Pakistan in the dark
ISLAMABAD — A major technical fault in Pakistan’s power generation and distribution system caused a massive power outage that plunged the country into darkness overnight, the energy minister said.
Hours after the late Saturday outage, Energy Minister Omar Ayub said on Twitter that power was being restored in phases, starting with Islamabad. He said later Sunday that power had been restored to much of the country.
The blackout was initially reported on social media by residents of major urban centers, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Multan. The minister and his spokesman then took to Twitter to update the country.
Ayub urged people to be patient. He said the cause of the power outage was being investigated and work was being done to fire up Pakistan’s main Tarbela power station in the northwest, which would lead to a restoration of power in the rest of the country in phases.
Ayub said in a news conference Sunday that the Guddu power plant in southern Sindh province developed a fault at 11:41 p.m. that triggered the shutdown of other power plants in seconds.
Later, Zafar Yab, spokesman for the Ministry of Energy, said the Tarbela and Warsak plants, both in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, had come back online and power was being restored to the transmission system.
Yab said restoration of power to all areas of the country would take some time, however.
6 rangers killed in latest attack at Congo’s Virunga park
KINSHASA, Congo — Gunmen have killed at least six rangers in Virunga National Park, the latest attack in the part of eastern Congo that is home to some of the world’s last mountain gorillas, officials said Sunday.
The violence took place on Sunday in Nyamitwitwi, located in the Rutshuru area of the park, said Olivier Mukisya, spokesman for the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature.
“We confirm that a group of armed men attacked our positions,” Mukisya told The Associated Press. “We have dead and wounded among our ranger colleagues.”
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though past attacks on Virunga park rangers have been blamed on several armed groups that vie for control of eastern Congo’s natural resources. Among those rebel groups is the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, known by its French acronym FDLR, an ethnic Hutu group opposed to the government of neighboring Rwanda and one of the last factions of Rwandan rebels active in the Congo.
In April 2020, an ambush near the Virunga National Park killed 12 rangers and five civilians, and critically injured several others.
More than 200 rangers have been killed since Virunga became a national park in 1925, officials say.
New Zealand central bank says data system hacked
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s central bank said Sunday that one of its data systems has been breached by an unidentified hacker who potentially accessed commercially and personally sensitive information.
A third party file sharing service used by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to share and store sensitive information had been illegally accessed, the Wellington-based bank said in a statement.
Governor Adrian Orr said the breach has been contained. The bank’s core functions “remain sound and operational,” he said.
“We are working closely with domestic and international cybersecurity experts and other relevant authorities as part of our investigation and response to this malicious attack,” Orr said.
“The nature and extent of information that has been potentially accessed is still being determined, but it may include some commercially and personally sensitive information,” Orr added.
The system had been secured and taken offline until the bank completes its initial investigations.
“It will take time to understand the full implications of this breach and we are working with system users whose information may have been accessed,” Orr said.
The bank declined to answer emailed questions seeking more details.
It’s unclear when the breach took place or if there were any indications of who was responsible, and in what country is the file sharing service based.
Several major organizations in New Zealand have been the target of cyber interference in the past year, including the New Zealand Stock Exchange, which had its servers knocked out of public view for nearly a week in August.
Dave Parry, professor of computer science at Auckland University, told Radio New Zealand that another government was likely behind the bank data breach.
“Ultimately if you were coming from a sort of like criminal perspective, the government agencies aren’t going to pay your ransom or whatever, so you’d be more interested probably coming in from a government-to-government level,” Parry said.
Once-jailed nationalist wins Kyrgyzstan presidency
MOSCOW — A nationalist politician who was released from prison amid protests that overthrew Kyrgyzstan’s president last year has been elected as his replacement. Voters in Sunday’s election that gave Sadyr Zhaparov a landslide 79% victory also approved a referendum to change the constitution to give the presidency more power.
The vote followed the ouster of the previous president in October.
The ex-Soviet Central Asian nation sank into turmoil after a parliamentary election that was swept by pro-government parties. Opposition supporters accused authorities of rigging the vote and forced President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to step down on Oct. 15.
Zhaparov, who was imprisoned in 2017 on conviction of involvement in the kidnapping of a regional governor, spearheaded Jeenbekov’s removal from office.
The unrest marked the third time in 15 years when a leader of the 6.5-million nation on the border with China was forced out by a popular uprising. Like the previous uprisings that toppled presidents in 2005 and 2010, the latest turmoil was driven by clan rivalries that shape the country’s politics.
Zhaparove pushed for the constitutional referendum Sunday, under which the presidency will gain powers formerly held by the parliament.
Kyrgyzstan, which is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances, hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s economic support. It formerly was the site of a U.S. air base that served as a key transport hub for the war in Afghanistan.
Russia has voiced concerns about the turmoil in Kyrgyzstan but refrained from supporting any of the presidential candidates.