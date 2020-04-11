In this photo taken Friday, April 10, 2020, Martine Milonde, a Congolese community mobilizer who works with the aid group World Vision in Beni, eastern Congo, which became the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak, engages the public about coronavirus prevention. Congo has been battling an Ebola outbreak that has killed thousands of people for more than 18 months, and now it must also face a new scourge: the coronavirus pandemic.