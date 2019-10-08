Amsterdam-bound flight makes emergency landing in Maine
BANGOR, Maine — A United Airlines flight with more than 200 people aboard has made an emergency landing in Maine.
A United spokesman said a cabin pressure issue forced the Amsterdam-bound Flight 986 that had left San Francisco on Sunday afternoon to divert to Bangor International Airport early Monday.
Passengers said oxygen masks dropped and the jetliner quickly descended. Passenger Ben Friedman told WABI-TV it was scary, but most people remained calm.
An airline spokesman says the 13 crew members helped 197 passengers safely exit. The airline provided accommodations with plans to fly to Newark, New Jersey, later on Monday, and then on to Amsterdam.
Bangor’s location makes it a good place for trans-Atlantic flights to divert for refueling, mechanical problems or unruly passengers. It’s the nation’s last major airport for outgoing flights and the first for incoming flights.
Police: 3 dead, 1 missing after car plunges into canal
MIDDLETOWN, Del. — A car with five occupants plunged into a Delaware canal on Sunday and the driver helped a teenage girl to safety before dying in a bid to rescue three other passengers, two of whom were found dead after the car was hoisted from the water, authorities said.
Delaware State Police said they initially found the body of the 18-year-old male driver in the water after he had helped a 16-year-old girl make it safely to shore. A police statement said two more passengers, boys ages 12 and 16, were pronounced dead hours later after the car they were riding in was recovered Sunday afternoon. The final passenger, a 6-year-old boy, wasn’t found and remained unaccounted for late Sunday, according to police.
Authorities said they are investigating how the car ended up in the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal around 9:40 a.m. Sunday. A state police spokesman, Master Cpl. Michael Austin, praised the teen driver at a news conference, saying he had sought to rescue the others.
“He was a hero,” Austin said Sunday afternoon. “He tried to do everything he could to help the remaining passengers in that vehicle.”
The driver worked to free the girl, who first responders later found sitting on the banks of the canal after a bystander had called 911, the Delaware News Journal first reported. Crews from multiple law enforcement agencies then worked for hours to remove the car from the canal, pulling it out after 5 p.m. in what was described as a multi-agency recovery operation.
Austin said the male driver and the boys were related and that the girl was an acquaintance. All were Delaware residents but none were immediately identified pending notification of relatives.
The canal is about 35 feet deep, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
State police said the situation unfolded about a mile west of a State Route 1 bridge in Delaware.
The driver’s body was found in the waters a short time after emergency responders were called and the bodies of the two boys were discovered in the vehicle when it was pulled out of the waters hours later, police said. They added that they continue the searching for the missing 6-year-old.
Police, fire, maritime units and a dive team and paramedics all took part in the effort. Authorities said a state police collision reconstruction unit is continuing to investigate how the car went into the canal.
Hot air balloons land hard, cause injuries
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A hot air balloon’s gondola basket caught fire, utility equipment was damaged and several people needed medical treatment Monday after hard landings at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
Two women — the pilot and a passenger — were each thrown from one balloon as it impacted, bounded along the ground and caught fire, on the outskirts of Rio Rancho northwest of Albuquerque, said Jimmy DeFillippo, deputy chief for Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue.
He said the pilot and passenger apparently only had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.
The balloon in that incident also struck a power line during its descent, causing a limited electricity outage and some equipment damage, according to Public Service Co. of New Mexico spokeswoman Shannon Jackson.
Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity confirmed that the landing resulted in a fire and that a public investigation was under way.
At the balloon fiesta launch site in Albuquerque, a balloon passenger with a pre-existing medical condition received treatment after a hard landing on the field.
In Albuquerque’s North Valley, another balloon landed with its fabric draped over a utility line without injuries or damage, Garrity said.
The annual balloon fiesta draws pilots from around the world and from more than 40 U.S. states.