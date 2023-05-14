Vatican Russia Ukraine War

Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a private audience at The Vatican on Saturday. Francis recently said that the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched by Russia.

ROME — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had private talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, later saying he sought support for Ukraine’s peace plan from the pontiff, who in the past has offered to try to help end the full-scale war launched by Russia a year ago.

Zelenskyy held his hand over his heart and said it was a “great honor” to meet with the pope. Francis, using a cane for his knee problem, came to greet the Ukrainian president before ushering him into a papal studio near the Vatican’s audience hall.

