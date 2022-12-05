RALEIGH, N.C. — After vandals damaged two electricity substations in Moore County with gunfire, the FBI joined state and county officials to investigate the “intentional” act that has left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made and more than 33,000 customers in Moore County, located south of Raleigh, remained in the dark and cold.

