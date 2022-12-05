RALEIGH, N.C. — After vandals damaged two electricity substations in Moore County with gunfire, the FBI joined state and county officials to investigate the “intentional” act that has left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power.
As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made and more than 33,000 customers in Moore County, located south of Raleigh, remained in the dark and cold.
Most of the power losses are in the Pinehurst and Southern Pines areas where over 15,000 customers are affected, along with:
• More than 5,000 customers without power in Aberdeen area.
• More than 4,000 customers without power in Whispering Pines/Lakeview area.
• More than 2,000 customers without power in the Carthage area.
Duke Energy officials say it could be Thursday before power is fully restored. Crews responding to the incident found “intentional impact on the substation,” a spokesman said, “damaging multiple pieces of equipment.”
In downtown Southern Pines, drivers inched nervously through intersections without working traffic lights Monday, and the air rang with buzzing generators.
Businesses opened their doors in the dark, comparing their situation to a hurricane without a hurricane.
Tom Markey, who manages the kitchen at Betsy’s Crepes, wore a wool hat with ear flaps while he tried to hook up a generator.
“I only get to bring it out a couple times a year,” he joked about the hat.
But residents started their work week with the knowledge that someone had deliberately targeted their power supply.
“I think it’s absolutely insane,” said Betsy Markey, the shop owner. “What was someone thinking? I don’t understand what’s going on in people’s minds.”
“It makes no sense,” said her son, Tom. “How does that happen in Moore County?”
“I guess it just means we can’t be as comfortable now,” Betsy Markey said.
The downtown streets were mostly deserted with nearly every parking space empty. But Lisa Nines opened Swank Coffee shop and offered java and scones to all comers in the dark, serving 140 cups before noon.
“There’s just frustration,” she said. “This one girl had a sick child. Frustration and why, how could this happen in a little town?”
Sunday afternoon, Moore County officials declared a state of emergency and set a curfew beginning from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. this week as long as the declaration is in effect.
The FBI’s Charlotte division is also working with state and federal law enforcement to investigate the matter.
“FBI Charlotte is investigating the willful damage to power facilities in Moore County,” said Shelley Lynch, a spokesperson for the division.
“We are in regular contact with local law enforcement and private sector partners,” Lynch said. “Due to the ongoing investigation, the FBI has no additional comment.”
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields called the suspects who damaged the substations “cowards” at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
The power outages were reported about 7 p.m. Saturday and spread throughout central and southern Moore County.
The perpetrators knew “exactly what they were doing,” Fields said.
Officials asked anyone with information about the attack on the substations to call the sheriff’s tip line at (910) 947-4444.
Fields did not say whether he considered the vandalism an act of domestic terrorism, as some community members have called it, citing a drag show held in Southern Pines on Saturday.
Experts say it’s not possible to know if domestic terrorism occurred until the culprits — and their motivations — are known.
The FBI defines domestic terrorism as “violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial or environmental nature.”
“Terrorism is a distinct category of violence because it is committed for its propagandistic purposes,” said Cori Dauber, a professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill who studies terrorism communication. “It’s intended for its audience. It’s communicative by nature.”
Moore County covers about 706 square miles in the Sandhills region of the state and is home to more than 99,000 people.
