Rocket attack targets U.S. base in Iraq
BAGHDAD — A barrage of Katyusha rockets targeted an Iraqi air base that houses American troops south of the city of Mosul on Friday, two security officials said. There was no immediate word of casualties.
The rocket fire appears to have originated in Mosul and struck the Iraqi army base in Qayyara, about 38 miles south of Mosul, where a U.S.-led coalition is helping Iraqi forces battle remnants of the Islamic State group.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility nor was it clear if any of the rockets struck the base.
The attack on Friday came as large parts of Iraq, including the capital of Baghdad and Shiite-majority southern provinces, are engulfed in anti-government protests.
Flooding kills woman in London
LONDON — A woman died after being swept away by surging waters as torrential rain drenched parts of north and central England, swelling rivers, forcing evacuations and disrupting travel for a second day Friday.
In the city of Sheffield, 140 miles north of London, the River Don overflowed after 3.4 inches of rain fell on Thursday.
Kathleen Overton from Toll Bar near Doncaster, another badly affected area, said the rain had been “almost biblical.”
Earthquake kills 5, injures hundreds in Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck northwestern Iran early Friday, killing at least five people and injuring over 300 others, officials said.
Over 40 aftershocks rattled the rural region nestled in the Alborz Mountains, and residents rushed out of their homes in fear. The quake injured at least 312 people, state television reported, though only 13 needed to be hospitalized. It described many of the injuries happening when people fled in panic.
Protester’s death ignites Hong Kong unrest
HONG KONG — A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
The Hospital Authority said the 22-year-old man died Friday morning, but didn’t provide further details. The government expressed “great sorrow and regret” over Chow Tsz-Lok’s death, and police said they will propose a public inquest.
Chants of “Hong Kong people, revenge” and “A blood debt must be paid in blood” rang out during multiple memorial events across the city at night as mourners demanded truth and justice over his death. Some called for a city-wide strike.