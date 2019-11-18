9-year-old on life support after rampage
SAN DIEGO — Family members say a 9-year-old San Diego boy who survived an apparent murder-suicide that left his parents and three brothers dead is on life support.
Police said the child’s father is suspected of shooting his sons and their mother before turning the gun on himself Saturday.
Investigators said the parents were estranged and the mother had obtained a restraining order against the father.
Family members set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical expenses. The posting says the boy remains in intensive care.
Officers found a 29-year-old woman, her 31-year-old husband and their 3-year-old son dead. Two boys, ages 5 and 11, died at hospitals.
The newspaper said police had gone to the house two weeks ago to “keep the peace” when the man came over to retrieve tools.
University professors face meth charges
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Two Arkansas college chemistry professors have been arrested on charges of making meth, in an apparent case of life imitating art.
The Clark County sheriff’s office said Henderson State University professors Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland were arrested Friday on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.
It wasn’t clear if they remained in jail Sunday, and a jail official said he couldn’t give out that information.
Tina Hall, a spokeswoman for the Arkadelphia-based school, says Bateman and Rowland have been on administrative leave since Oct. 11 after police investigated a report of a chemical odor in the campus science center. She said the building reopened Oct. 29 after a company filtered the air.
The arrests drew comparisons to the central character in the hit TV series “Breaking Bad,” in which a high school chemistry teacher began making methamphetamine.