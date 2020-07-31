News in your town

John Lewis mourned as 'founding father' of 'better America'

US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

Portland prepares for US agents to step back from protests

Pilgrims pray on peak day of hajj in shadow of coronavirus

Nation/world news in brief

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

Pompeo says threats to US in Afghanistan raised with Russia

UK scientists to immunize hundreds with coronavirus vaccine

Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse as talks deadlock

Former GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain dies of COVID-19

Nation news in brief

'On our way to Mars': NASA rover will look for signs of life

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

UK scientists to immunize hundreds with coronavirus vaccine

'On our way to Mars': NASA rover will look for signs of life

John Lewis mourned as 'founding father' of 'better America'

In upside-down summer, 'Jurassic Park,' 'Ghostbusters' once again hits

Former GOP presidential candidate Cain dies of COVID-19