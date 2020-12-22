News in your town

California desperately searches for more nurses and doctors

Source: Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis

Poll: Virus-weary Americans less festive this year

U.S. deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says 'nothing to worry about'

U.S. public school enrollment dips as virus disrupts education

National news in brief

Barr undercuts Trump on election and Hunter Biden inquiries

Iran urged not to squander chance to salvage nuclear deal

EU-UK trade talks slog on past another Brexit deadline

Cut off: Britain hit with travel bans over new virus strain

Vatican: OK to get virus vaccines using abortion cell lines

House passes $900 billion COVID relief, catchall measure

Vatican: OK to get virus vaccines using abortion cell lines

K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80's Ladies,’ dies at 78

The holidays could make or break struggling stores in U.S.

Barr undercuts Trump on election and Hunter Biden inquiries