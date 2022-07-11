Survey: Average gas price falls in 2-week span
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.
According to the Lundberg survey, The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, La., at $4.19 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 per gallon.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ rules box office
Four movies in, Thor is still bringing the hammer down at the box office.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” earned $143 million in its opening weekend in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s a franchise best for the God of Thunder and another success story of the summer 2022 box office season.
The second Thor movie directed by Taika Waititi opened on 4,375 screens this weekend, starting with Thursday previews. It easily topped the box office, bumping “Minions: The Rise of Gru” into second place.
Nebraska Republicans fire party chairman
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska Republicans fired their longtime party chairman at a tumultuous state convention that highlighted divisions within the party driven by activists who support former President Donald Trump and want to take the party further to the right.
After convention delegates voted to remove Chairman Dan Welch on Saturday, most of the other state party leaders, including Executive Director Taylor Gage, resigned.
Welch was replaced as chairman by Lancaster County GOP Chairman Eric Underwood, who had introduced the motions that led to Welch’s firing.
Heard’s attorney requests mistrial declaration
FAIRFAX, Va. — One of the jurors in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial served improperly, an attorney for Heard alleged in a recent filing that asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial.
“Newly discovered facts” show Juror No. 15 in the six-week trial was not the individual summoned in April to serve in the case, Heard’s attorney wrote in a five-page memo filed Friday in Virginia’s Fairfax Circuit Court.
Instead, the filing suggests Juror No. 15 was a younger individual with the same last name who “apparently” lives at the same address.
“As the Court no doubt agrees, it is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this,” the filing said.
Depp sued his ex-wife over a December 2018 op-ed Heard wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” After a televised trial that turned into a spectacle, the jury found in Depp’s favor on all three of his claims relating to specific statements in the 2018 piece.
