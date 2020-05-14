FILE - This Aug. 18, 2012 file photo shows Jasmine Jordan, daughter of Chicago Bulls basketball great Michael Jordan, at the Shannon Brown Wood-Star Foundation Dinner in Chicago. Jordan is getting an intimate look into the psyche of her heralded father, Michael, just like the rest of the world. The 27-year-old wasn’t born when her dad won the first two of his six championships with the Chicago Bulls, so like many watching “The Last Dance,” there are some things she’s learning for the first time.