Hawaii Fires
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from a raging wildfire on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui, on Tuesday. Maui officials said the wildfire in the historic town had burned much of one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii.

 Alan Dickar

KAHULUI, Hawaii — A wildfire tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island of Maui in total darkness Wednesday, reducing much of a historic town to ash and forcing people to jump into the ocean to flee the flames. At least six people died and dozens were wounded.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke said the flames “wiped out communities,” and urged travelers to stay away.

