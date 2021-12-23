Supreme Court to hear mandate arguments
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, an announcement that comes amid rising coronavirus cases.
The high court announced late Wednesday that it would hear arguments in the cases on Jan. 7. The court had not been scheduled to hear cases again until Jan. 10.
Jury deliberates for 3rd day in officer’s trial
MINNEAPOLIS — A jury pushed through its third day of deliberations with no verdict Wednesday at the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright.
The court reported no questions from the jury at Kim Potter’s trial, a day after jurors asked Judge Regina Chu what to do if they couldn’t agree and she told them to continue deliberating. They got the case about midday Monday.
Carbon monoxide linked to deaths of 7
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras whose bodies were found inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of apparently accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Wednesday.
Officials with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul examined blood samples to determine cause of death. Those tests showed a lethal level of carbon monoxide, authorities said.
Still no verdict in Maxwell’s trial
NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell will spend Christmas — and her 60th birthday — in jail without a resolution to her sex trafficking trial as a jury ended an abbreviated first week of deliberations Wednesday without reaching a verdict.
The jury finished a second full day of considering the British socialite’s fate on charges alleging that she recruited and groomed teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse over a 10-year period from 1994 to 2004. Jurors will return Monday, after the Christmas holiday, turning down an offer to work Thursday.
Man pleads guilty to storming Capitol
A New York man pleaded guilty Wednesday to storming the U.S. Capitol with fellow members of the far-right Proud Boys, a milestone in the Justice Department’s prosecution of extremists who joined the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Matthew Greene is the first Proud Boys member to publicly plead guilty to conspiring with other members to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. He will also cooperate with authorities under the terms of his plea agreement.
Biden, Harris test negative for COVID-19
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday following separate incidents in which they were had close contact with aides who later tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said.